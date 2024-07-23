Longlegs reveals all 15 times the Devil appears and it’s terrifying

You thought the Longlegs campaign was over? Well think again, as the horror movie just unveiled a creepy hidden detail you may have missed.

A new clip released by Neon, the studio behind 2024’s most hyped horror flick and its viral marketing campaign, has revealed that the Devil made an appearance a whopping 15 times.

Osgood Perkins wanted to make sure darkness was always lingering in the background. As Nicolas Cage’s serial killer says, “It won’t only be in here… I’ll be a little bit of everywhere.”

As such, he peppered Longlegs with blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearances of a shadowy figure, which we now know to be Satan himself.

The video, titled ‘Look Closer’, shows four out of the 15 examples, kicking off with the eerie moment Maika Monroe’s Lee Harker looks to the forest outside of her home, only to see the outline of a figure outside.

The Devil also appears outside of the library where Harker attempts to decode Longlegs’ messages, inside the killer’s doll making lair, and lurking in her mom’s home.

Alongside the video, Neon wrote, “Take a nice, long look. Writer-director Osgood Perkins has hidden more than 15 appearances of the devil in Longlegs. Have you found them all?”

Horror movie fans have been busy sharing the creepiest appearances they spotted, with one writing, “The one in the door reflection towards the end of the movie had me freaking out in the theater lmao. 10/10 movie.”

Another shared a list of Satanic spots, including:

Standing next to the American flag behind Harker’s right shoulder as she reviews evidence for the case.

In the window of the kitchen door that leads outside of Ruth’s house while Harker is staring at the roach on the floor.

In the left corner as Harker opens the box containing a photo of Longlegs.

Behind nine-year-old Harker in her bedroom during a flashback.

In the reflection of the front door outside of Agent Carter’s house as he closes the door.

Other fans are just impressed that the Longlegs marketing campaign is still going strong, including this person who said, “I can’t believe the movie came out and the marketing team are STILL KILLING IT.”

Then there are those who simply loved the film and the attention to detail. “This is one of the things I loved about this movie,” said one fan. “The imagery like this is so subtle, but when you do notice it it’s terrifying.”

“The opening scene of this movie scared me more than anything has in years,” said another, while a third added, “Now I’ve gotta watch this a third time. I didn’t even catch those shadows. Wow.”

Longlegs is in cinemas now. You can also check out our breakdown of the ending, whether Longlegs is based on a true story, and more movies to watch in cinemas this month.