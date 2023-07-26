Haunted Mansion cast: All actors and characters

Ahead of the premiere of Haunted Mansion, here’s your guide to all of the actors and characters in the movie.

Based on the beloved ride found in Disneyland, Haunted Mansion is a reboot of a 2003 film that shares the same name.

Filled with wise-cracking yet terrifying ghosts, creepy yet beautiful architecture, and a ton of celebrity cameos, the movie is set to be the spookiest of the summer.

But, before you turn your key and enter this haunted space, check out this guide to all the actors and characters found in Haunted Mansion.

Contents

Haunted Mansion cast & characters

The official synopsis of Haunted Mansion reads: “A single mother and her son move into a mansion, only to find that it is haunted. To combat the spirits, they hire a former paranormal investigator turned tour guide, a priest, a psychic, and a college history professor.”

Ben: LaKeith Stanfield

Disney

LaKeith Stanfield plays Ben, a paranormal tour guide.

Stanfield is best known for his role as Andre Hayworth / Logan King in Get Out and Detective Lieutenant Elliot in Knives Out.

Harriet: Tiffany Haddish

Disney

Tiffany Haddish plays Harriet, a psychic, in the Haunted Mansion cast.

Haddish is an incredibly famous comedian who’s appeared in works such as Girls’ Trip, Night School, and Like a Boss.

Father Kent: Owen Wilson

Disney

Owen Wilson plays Father Kent, a priest.

Wilson is a famous actor who can be found in iconic works such as Wedding Crashers, Cars, Zoolander, and the upcoming second season of Marvel’s Loki.

Professor Bruce Davis: Danny DeVito

Disney

Danny DeVito plays Professor Bruce Davis, a historian, in the Haunted Mansion cast.

DeVito is an experienced actor who has played career-defining roles in projects like What’s the Worst That Could Happen?, Taxi, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Gabbie: Rosario Dawson

Disney

Rosario Dawson plays Gabbie, a single mother who moves into the Haunted Mansion.

Dawnson has been acting since the ’90s and can be seen in works like Men in Black, Rent, Netflix’s Marvel shows (Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Daredevil, Iron Fist, and The Defenders), and the upcoming Disney+ series Ahsoka.

Madame Leota: Jamie Lee Curtis

Disney

Jamie Lee Curtis plays Madame Leota, the spirit of a psychic medium residing in the Haunted Mansion.

Curtis is an Oscar-winning actress who’s best known for her role in the Halloween franchise, Freaky Friday, and Knives Out.

Hatbox Ghost: Jared Leto

Disney

Jared Leto plays Hatbox Ghost, a particularly infamous and iconic spectre among the 999 ghosts of the Haunted Mansion.

Leto is a well-known actor who has appeared in works such as American Psycho, Suicide Squad, and House of Gucci.

Pat: Winona Ryder

Disney

Winona Ryder plays Pat, a New Orleans tour guide, in the Haunted Mansion cast.

Ryder is best known for her roles as Lydia Deetz in Beetlejuice, Veronica Sawyer in Heathers, and Joyce Byers in Stranger Things.

Sketch Artist: Hasan Minhaj

Disney

Hasan Minhaj plays a police sketch artist.

Minhaj is a well-known comedian who was a correspondent on The Daily Show, hosted Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, and appeared in movies like Rough Night and No Hard Feelings.

Vic: Dan Levy

Disney

Dan Levy plays Vic, a mysterious figure connected to the Haunted Mansion.

Levy is best known for his role as David Rose in Schitt’s Creek, which he co-created and wrote with his father, Eugene.

Haunted Mansion will be haunting theaters on July 28. In the meantime, you can check out our other TV hubs below:

