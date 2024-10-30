The 5 most popular movie-inspired Halloween looks for 2024 according to TikTok

As Halloween approaches, the excitement for spooky transformations is building, as many are turning to iconic on-screen characters for this year’s makeup inspiration.

With a staggering 1.6 million videos tagged with “halloweenmakeup,” TikTok is full of creative ideas, making it the go-to platform for all things Halloween. But with so many options, which film and TV characters are poised to take center stage this spooky season?

To uncover the most popular makeup looks for Halloween 2024, Digital PR Agency analyzed trending hashtags related to Halloween makeup. The results revealed the top five film and TV-inspired looks that TikTok users are eager to recreate.

Whether you’re a fan of classic horror or modern blockbusters, there’s a character waiting to inspire your Halloween transformation. Here are the top 5 most popular looks for this Halloween.

5. Bridgerton

Bridgerton ranks fifth for most popular on-screen inspiration, with 2,038 videos tagged #bridgertonmakeup on TikTok.

As the third season of the Netflix series aired earlier this year, with stars Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton receiving widespread acclaim on social media, Halloween 2024 is expected to feature soft, elegant, regency-inspired makeup looks.

4. Coraline

With over 7,197 videos tagged #coralinemakeup on TikTok, Coraline is becoming one of the top character inspirations for Halloween makeup looks.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Coraline movie, which returned to cinemas in 3D, and it’s clear that those eerie button eyes will be a prominent feature on makeup inspiration boards this Halloween.

3. Chucky

Chucky ranks as the third most popular character for Halloween makeup on TikTok, with more than 11,000 videos tagged #chuckymakeup.

With the final episodes of the Chucky TV series airing earlier this year, the doll and its even creepier revamped look are top of mind for those seeking spooky season makeup inspiration

2. Beetlejuice

Another sequel making waves in 2024 for Halloween character inspiration is Beetlejuice. With over 20,000 videos and counting under #beetlejuicemakeup on TikTok, the titular character is the second most popular on-screen figure to emulate this year.

From experimenting with the recent viral ‘Beetlejuice lips’ trend to sporting green and black striped lips or going for a full character transformation, Beetlejuice is sure to be everywhere this spooky season.

1. Harley Quinn

According to TikTok, the most popular on-screen character to channel for your Halloween makeup look is Harley Quinn, with 21,600 videos tagged with #harleyquinnmakeup on the platform.

With the release of the second Joker film, Joker: Folie à Deux, fans have new Harley Quinn looks to go gaga over this year, inspired by the iconic Lady Gaga.

So, these are the top five film and TV-inspired looks on TikTok. If you’re eager to join Halloween-inspired trends, here are 5 TikTok trends to try this spooky season.