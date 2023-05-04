It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16: Release date, trailer, cast, plot & more

Get ready for more rounds at Paddy’s Pub, as It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is heading back to FXX for Season 16 – here’s everything we know about the next chapter, including its release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more.

The arrival of Season 16 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia will mark 18 long months since the last, which saw the show break the record as the longest-running live-action US comedy series ever. But arguably what’s even more impressive is that the sitcom, despite having a few ups and downs, has been pretty consistent since first hitting our screens in 2005.

Set in Philly dive bar Paddy’s Pub, the series revolves around a group of dysfunctional and narcissistic friends – Dennis, Dee, Mac, and Charlie, and their loveable curmudgeon Frank – with each new chapter seeing the gang embark on a number of beer-fuelled shenanigans. Alongside its absurdist humor, Sunny doesn’t shy away from tackling controversial topics, earning itself a loyal following with those who enjoy boundary-pushing jokes.

With Season 16 on the way, here’s everything we know, including the release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 premieres on FX on June 7, 2023 at 10pm ET/PT.

The first two episodes will air back-to-back, followed by single episodes releasing weekly thereafter.

The new episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the day after. Viewers in Latin America will be able to stream them on Star+, while UK viewers can catch them on Disney+.

Although FX is yet to confirm how many episodes there’ll be, the last season had eight while the one before that had 10, so it’ll likely be somewhere between these figures.

It’s Always Sunny Season 16 cast: Who’s in it?

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is bringing back its fan fave main cast for Season 16, including:

Charlie Day as Charlie

Rob McElhenney as Mac

Glen Howerton as Dennis

Kaitlin Olsen as Dee

Danny DeVito as Frank

Mary Elizabeth Ellis is also back as The Waitress, as well as Artemis Pebdani as Artemis and Mary Lynn Rajskub as Gail the Snail.

And if that weren’t exciting enough, as was teased in the new trailer (scroll down to watch), none other than Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will cameo for an unofficial Breaking Bad reunion – and they both look set to bring the laughs.

It’s Always Sunny Season 16 plot: What is it about?

The official synopsis for Season 16 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia reads: “The Gang is ripping straight from the headlines – inflation, US-Russian relations, mental health, gender equality, injury liability, gun control, and… celebrity-branded products. But here’s a headline for you: ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia returns for Sweet Season 16!’

“But there’s nothing sweet about them as Ronald ‘Mac’ MacDonald (Rob McElhenney), Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day), Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton), Dee Reynolds (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito) yearn for the past as they attempt to survive in 2023.”

As for what’s going on in their lives this year, Mac will be “battling with allergies and long-distance dating,” Charlie deals with his “long-forgotten sisters,” Dee tackles “rent control and women’s athletics,” and Frank “wrestles for his gun.” The latest chapter will also look at mental health as Dennis struggles to improve his own. “At the end of the day, they’re navigating 2023 with 16 years of baggage as a few figures from their past rear their heads,” adds FX.

Is there an It’s Always Sunny Season 16 trailer?

Yes, the trailer for It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 dropped on May 3, 2023. You can watch it below:

Will there be more seasons of It’s Always Sunny?

Yes, FXX announced back in 2020 that the sitcom had been renewed for four more runs, meaning seasons 15, 16, 17, and 18 have been given the greenlight. But considering how long the show has been going for, there could be even more down the line too.

In fact, upon the news of the four-season go-ahead, Rob McElhenney, who is also the series creator tweeted: “Sunny was originally pitched as a 36 season arc. So happy to be halfway done.”

That’s everything we know about It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16. Check out our other TV hubs below:

