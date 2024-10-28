We’re still a few nights away from Halloween night, but that hasn’t stopped celebrities worldwide from getting into the spirit of things.

Yes, it seems that the great and good of Hollywood (and beyond) couldn’t wait until the 31st to crack out their dress-up boxes, and they’ve lit up social media (and a few parties as well) with some awe-inspiring Halloween outfits.

But which of these celebs was the best dressed? Well, as it’s the spooky season (and we’re celebrating Terror-Tober), we thought we’d trawl our timelines and put together a list of the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2024. It’s a tough job, but someone has to do it!

Before we get to the list, though, it’s important to remember that Halloween isn’t over yet. We’ll be keeping this list updated as more celebs embrace their spooky side, so why don’t you bookmark it and check back later in the week?

Ava Max

@Avamax Instagram

Who in the world did Ava Max decide to dress as? Ah, that’s the great puzzle! In all seriousness, the singer donned the iconic blue dress and white apron of Disney’s Alice in Wonderland for Halloween.

Ice Spice

@icespice Instagram

Rapper Ice Spice did her best impression of a Supreme Being this Halloween, going as Leeloo from the iconic sci-fi movie Fifth Element. Her outfit is pretty accurate, but I hope she didn’t forget her multipass!

Anne Hathaway

@annehathaway Instagram

Anne Hathaway put a spooky spin on a New York icon (sorry, I mean “Boo York City”), dressing as a zombie statue of Liberty. How would a copper statue become a zombie? We’re not sure, but let’s be honest, the idea of a 30-foot zombie is pretty terrifying.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

@selenagomez Instagram

Selena Gomez may be best known these days for solving murders in her Manhattan apartment building, but this Halloween, she was mad as a hatter – or her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, was, at least. Yes, Selena and Benny took a trip to Wonderland this weekend, dressing like Alice and the Mad Hatter, respectively, for a Halloween-themed photoshoot.

Sophie Turner

@sophieturner Instagram

Woah! Sophie Turner turned heads this year (sorry) by slipping into Trinity from The Matrix’s iconic black trenchcoat.

Lizzo

@Lizzo Instagram

Unarguably the best celebrity costume of the year. Lizzo went to a party dressed as ‘Lizzo, the weight-loss drug’ from South Park’s The End of Obesity special. Fair play to Lizzo for seeing the funny side of the South Park gag, I’m not sure every celeb would be able to.

