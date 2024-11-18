From Season 3 Episode 9 recap: Blood rites, ghosts & a burgeoning birth

A lot happens in From Season 3 Episode 9, ‘Revelations: Chapter One’, as the latest chapter of the horror series draws to a close.

Up until this point, the residents of Fromville have been unraveling: a newbie police officer accidentally killed Nicky; Jade’s sanity has been tested by eerie hallucinations; Victor’s chasing after a ventriloquist dummy; and Fatima’s set to give birth to From’s answer to the antichrist.

And that’s not even the half of it. Season 3 Episode 8 went full horror mode as Elgin gave into the kimono-wearing ghost’s desires. With the haunted Polaroid camera leading the way, he kidnapped Fatima and locked her in a dungeon, believing that her baby is the key to their freedom.

Newsflash: it most definitely isn’t. Whatever entity is behind this cursed town is clearly trying to break Boyd, and it’s doing a good job. But a new plan is hatched in the latest chapter – here are the five most important moments in From Season 3 Episode 9. Warning: spoilers ahead!

Fatima’s still trapped in From Season 3 Episode 9

Fatima is still trapped in the dungeon, and she’s in a bad place physically and mentally. Elgin walks in with some of her belongings, telling her everything he’s doing is for her own good. “I’m trying to protect you.”

It seems likely that the kimono-wearing ghost is just all part of the evil entity, but when Fatima tries to explain this, Elgin’s having none of it. He genuinely believes that her baby is the key to getting out of there.

As they chat, the pains start coming back, with Elgin insisting that she eats. Now, remember in Episode 8 when he extracted his own blood? Turns out, this was for the baby. He forcefeeds her the crimson cup, and after much hesitation, she gives in and chugs it like it’s a cold Doctor Pepper.

The blood seems to speed along the pregnancy, as when we next see Fatima, her stomach is protruding; she looks ready to give birth. When Elgin leaves, she stumbles upon a secret door beneath the mud lining the floor.

The door is sealed shut, however, and her attempts to open it only exacerbate the pain she’s experiencing, as if she’s going into labor. And if the prospect of giving birth to a monster baby in a dungeon alone weren’t terrifying enough, the kimono-wearing ghost shows up, covering Fatima’s mouth and pushing her down on the bed.

Boyd’s health declines

Things aren’t looking much better for Boyd at the start of From Season 3 Episode 9. As he and Ellis look for Fatima in the woods, his hand starts to shake uncontrollably. In case you’d forgotten, Boyd began experiencing symptoms of Parkinson’s disease in the same way his father had in Season 1.

He kept this a secret from almost everyone, and it’s one of the reasons he went out into the forest with Sara Myers (Avery Konrad). After contracting the worms from Martin in the dungeon, the symptoms went away.

However, they returned after he passed the worms onto Smiley Creature. It’s hard to tell if Boyd is actually suffering from the disease or whether it’s all part of the town’s plan to break him.

Ever since he destroyed the music box and vowed not to be broken, he’s faced torment from every corner, kicking off in Season 3 when the monsters kidnapped him and made him watch them torture Tian-Chen to death.

Now, it looks like his own health is declining. Although he tries to brush Ellis’ concerns off, Boyd stumbles to the ground. They head back to the Sheriff’s office, where Boyd finally opens up to his son about his condition.

This opens the floodgates, with Boyd telling Ellis about Tian-Chen and questioning whether Fatima’s baby is all part of the entity’s revenge plan. Ellis insists it’s not his fault, but clearly Boyd’s struggling.

The search party begins

However, this is Boyd we’re talking about – From’s #1 hero – and he’s got a plan. Sara ends up receiving a message from the eerie voices about Fatima, which she relays to Boyd and co.

“They want you to know she’s close. She’s afraid. They were laughing, because they know we won’t find her in time,” she says. “They want you to know you can’t save her.”

This awakens something in Boyd, who calls an impromptu town meeting. Together with Donna, they organize a search party for Fatima. “What we’re asking for is people to scour the town, every corner, every crack, so we can bring her home,” says Donna.

Everyone who’s present splits up in groups of two, including the Matthews family. Tabitha and Julie head off in one direction, while Ethan and Jim go in another. It’s a rare hopeful moment, but there’s one major issue: Ellis’ search party buddy is Elgin.

Don’t worry, he doesn’t kidnap Ellis too. But he does give him a speech about how he thinks everything’s going to be fine with Fatima, which only appears to raise Ellis’ suspicions.

The Boy in White is now the Teen in White

In the previous episode, Victor discovered that it wasn’t Jasper the ventriloquist dummy speaking to Christopher – it was actually the Boy in White. And when Christopher wouldn’t go to the tree, Victor told his mom Miranda and she went instead, leading to her death.

Victor’s struggling to cope with this memory, feeling responsible for what happened to his mother. Although everyone tries to calm him down and remind him that he’s not to blame, he’s having none of it.

He goes to Colony House, grabs the axe, and heads straight for the bottle tree. But just as he starts swinging, the Boy in White shows up and tells him to stop. Except he’s not a boy anymore – he’s a teenager.

“You look different now,” says Victor. “All those years you looked the same, why are you changing now?” The Boy replies, “Everything’s changing now.”

Their conversation takes an interesting turn when Victor begs to know how to help the rest of the town. “Why won’t you help us?” he asks, to which the boy explains he “tried to with Christopher… I think you need to learn for yourselves. It’s the only way you’ll understand.”

Notice how he uses the same phrase he did before pushing Tabitha out of the lighthouse? “It’s the only way” means they need to figure out the mysteries of Fromville themselves. This isn’t much help for Victor right now, though.

As he pleads for help, the Boy in White simply says, “Don’t cut down that tree,” before walking away.

From Season 3 goes Blair Witch

The ending of From Season 3 Episode 9 is creepy as hell. Up until this point, Tabitha’s been experiencing bizarre sensations, almost as if she’s having déjà vu, but we’re not shown what it is she’s seeing. It seems like she doesn’t even know herself.

When she heads out to look for Fatima with Julie, she sees one of the “anghkooey” kids. The ghost girl leads Tabitha and Julie to the cellar where Fatima is. When Tabitha walks in, she finds Victor with his back to her, Blair Witch style.

“This is where it happened. This is where she left us,” Victor says, referring to his mom. “It’s not fair. All those years I thought there was a reason why I lived. I was the reason she died.” Tabitha reassures him, saying, “No Victor, it wasn’t your fault. You were just a little boy.”

But as she hugs him, that déjà vu feeling comes back and it’s stronger than ever. This time, we see what she sees: the moments leading up to Miranda’s death. Then, she has a vision of the death itself: Miranda was slaughtered by Smiley Creature in the woods.

This causes Tabitha to run out of the cellar in tears, with Victor and Julie running after her. Frustratingly, this all happens before they open the door to Fatima’s cell and the episode ends there, meaning we’ll have to wait for the finale to find out if she can be saved.

The From Season 3 finale airs on MGM+ on Sunday, November 24.