Sofia Vergara’s outing as the famed Colombian drug lord is almost here – but when is Griselda out on Netflix? Here’s what you need to know.

US audiences might have only seen her on Modern Family or America’s Got Talent, but now Sofia Vergara is heading back to the small screen in her biggest dramatic role yet.

She’s set to portray Griselda Blanco in Netflix’s limited series of the same name, rounding out the streaming platform’s January 2024 slate – which started with Fool Me Once and The Brothers Sun.

Before the cocaine-fuelled frenzy kicks off, when is Griselda out on Netflix? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Griselda out on Netflix?

Griselda will debut on Netflix at 12am PT/3am ET on January 25, 2024.

The limited series will be dropping at different times across different areas internationally, so here’s when you need to keep your eyes peeled for its release:

12am PT

3am ET

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

All six of the show’s episodes – with each directed by Andrés Baiz – will drop at the same time, meaning there’s no waiting around for a weekly release schedule.

Griselda follows the true story of the infamous Colombian drug lord who was also known as the “Godmother of Cocaine” throughout the 1980s.

Speaking to Netflix, series creator Eric Newman said of the series: “From the earliest days of my research for what became Narcos, [Griselda] leapt out at me as a fascinating character. I have always endeavored to humanize complicated people, many of whom have been considered evil, and Griselda offered both the greatest challenge and opportunity.

“There has never been a woman who came close to achieving the power, wealth, and respect that Griselda did. And no trafficker, woman or man, ever elicited the same level of fear,” Newman continued. “Griselda is a rise-and-fall story like none we have ever seen before. It’s thrilling, emotional, funny, scary, and tragic. Griselda is an antihero of the highest order and a series of contradictions at odds with herself.”

Griselda streams on Netflix from January 25.

