Is a Breaking Bad sequel called The Way coming out? 

It’s been 10 years since Breaking Bad’s felina, but some fans seem to believe the show is getting a sequel called The Way – is it true?

If The Sopranos launched television’s golden age, Breaking Bad became its defining must-watch. Vince Gilligan’s drama is one of the most critically acclaimed shows of all time, led by Bryan Cranston’s iconic performance as teacher-turned-kingpin Walter White, aka Heisenberg.

The show’s final episode delivered catharsis and resolution, freeing Jesse from the torturous custody of Jack and his neo-Nazis in a blaze of shrieking glory, and Walter tying up any and all loose ends before the credits rolled.

While Breaking Bad closed out in 2013, and we got a sequel movie in 2019, but why are fans talking about The Way?

Is there a Breaking Bad sequel called The Way?

No, a Breaking Bad sequel titled The Way isn’t happening.

This is likely down to a fake trailer announcement racking up hundreds of likes on Facebook, which also follows another made-up sequel called The Path going viral with thousands of shares. These types of posts pop up all the time, leading to people tagging their friends in a rush of misled excitement – when there’s nothing to be hyped about at all.

There has only been one sequel to Breaking Bad: El Camino, with Aaron Paul reprising his role as Jesse. Of course, there’s also Better Call Saul, the spinoff exploring the rise of Slippin’ Jimmy and fall of Saul Goodman, which came to an end earlier this year.

While Gilligan initially said he was done with the Breaking Bad universe following the end of Better Call Saul, he recently told Variety that he finds himself wondering about the lives of the show’s characters after the original finale.

“Every now and then I find myself thinking about those characters, daydreaming about what would have happened to them. Anna Gunn and RJ Mitte are such wonderful people playing such interesting roles that I can’t help but want a happy ending for them,” he said.

“When Breaking Bad ends, it’s not a very happy ending for those characters at all, but it is presented that their lives go on. I’d like to believe things get better for them. I’d hate the thought of Walt Jr. following in Walt’s footsteps in the crime business. That’s probably the kind of thing somebody will pitch 10 or 15 years from now — Walter Jr. as an Albuquerque crime lord succeeding where his father failed.

“I could pretty much guarantee right now that I have no interest in seeing that happen. That’d be a sad tribute to the show. It’s fun thinking about what would happen to the characters, but it doesn’t rise to the level of, ‘Gee, I’d like to tell more about the story.’ But who knows, in a few years maybe.”

You can read more about the prospects of Breaking Bad Season 6 here, and the rest of our TV & movies coverage here.