Global Pursuit: Everything we know about the Kai Cenat movie

Here’s everything we know about Global Pursuit, an upcoming Rush Hour-style movie starring Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, including its release date, trailer, cast, and plot.

A number of Twitch streamers have enjoyed cameos in films and TV shows over the years, with Pokimane appearing in Ryan Reynolds’ 2021 flick Free Guy and Tyler “Ninja” Blevins taking a guest star role in the animated adult comedy show Duncanville.

But Kai Cenat, one of the world’s biggest online broadcasters, has gone one step further by taking on the lead role in an action-comedy movie – and it’s safe to say the news has generated a lot of hype.

So, with the trailer now out for Global Pursuit, here’s everything you need to know about the flick.

Global Pursuit release date: When is the Kai Cenat movie out?

Kai Cenat’s movie Global Pursuit is set to drop on his main YouTube channel @KaiCenat on August 25, 2023.

The streamer shared the exciting news by releasing the trailer on his social media pages, which features a shot at the end stating the release date. Speaking of which…

Global Pursuit trailer: Is there a trailer for the Kai Cenat movie?

Yes, Kai Cenat dropped the trailer for Global Pursuit on Wednesday, 23 August – just a couple of days before the full film drops. You can check it out below:

Global Pursuit cast: Who is in the Kai Cenat movie?

As you already know, Kai Cenat is the lead star in Global Pursuit. Fans are already excited enough by the idea of the streaming star showing off his acting chops, but this was ramped up with the news that Ray – his friend from Japan – is also in the cast as a character named Shadow.

Last month, Kai headed to Japan, taking fans with him as he live-streamed his adventures on the streets of Tokyo. Along the way he met a fan named Ray, who couldn’t contain his excitement. “My boy, Kai,” he shouted as the pair hugged it out.

They immediately hit it off, with the internet absolutely loving watching their friendship grow – and shedding a tear when they had to part ways. But it looks like you can’t keep good pals apart, as they are now starring in Global Pursuit together in a Rush Hour-style teamup.

And they aren’t the only cast members, with Lil Yachty making a cheeky appearance at the end of the trailer too.

Kai’s jump into acting might not come as a surprise for his fans, as he previously expressed his interest in entering this world while appearing on Yachty and MitchGoneMad’s The Safe Place Podcast. “So, you’re at the top right now. What’s next?” Yachty asked, to which Kai replied: “My angle is acting. Full-time acting.”

Global Pursuit plot: What is the Kai Cenat movie about?

Kai Cenat is keeping his cards close to his chest when it comes to Global Pursuit, with no official plot details having emerged for the film. However, we can tell from the trailer that it’s going to be an action-comedy, with many fans drawing comparisons to Rush Hour.

The teaser shows two buddy cops – played by Kai and Ray – as they undergo a sting operation in the style of the Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker-starring flicks. Much like the franchise, it looks set to be filled with plenty of shenanigans from the leading duo, as well as some action-packed sequences.

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: “The new movie starring Kai Cenat reminds me of Rush Hour.” Another said: “I’ve been seeing a lot of people call the movie Kai Cenat is going to be in a Bootleg of Rush Hour and I’m not going to lie if you watch this trailer it kind of just feels like Rush Hour 4.”

Kai Cenat/YouTube

Others are just excited for the film to drop, including this fan who said: “@KaiCenat dropping a movie and honestly I’m all for it looks like it’s gone be funny ash.” A second added: “I’m not a Kai Cenat fan at all but I do feel like he could kill it in comedy movies bro has that goofy Kevin Hart energy that could work really well.”

That’s everything we know about Global Pursuit, which drops on Kai Cenat’s YouTube channel on August 25. In the meantime, you can check out some of our other upcoming TV and movie hubs below:

