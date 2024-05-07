Streamers stunned by Drake & Kendrick Lamar diss tracks as feud continues

From Drake’s ‘First Person Shooter’ to Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us,’ the two rappers have gone head-to-head in a multi-song rap war. While the two continue to release their diss tracks, influencers are weighing in with their thoughts.

Rappers Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been in a multi-song rap feud since this April. While the two are generally considered to be in the top three best rappers of all time, they’ve dug up details about each other and have exposed many speculations within at least 11 songs.

From Drake levying allegations of domestic abuse toward Kendrick to Kendrick claiming that Drake has a daughter he’s keeping a secret, there have been plenty of rumors addressed in their lyrics.

The rap battle has become so legendary that popular personalities like Elon Musk and Rick Ross have weighed in with their opinions.

“Everyone is talking about this battle!” tweeted X owner Elon Musk in response to DJ Akademiks asking fans who was winning the feud.

“February 3, 1959 — The day music died. May 3, 2024 — The day music was revived,” tweeted Twitch streamer QTCinderella after the release of three diss tracks in one day.

YouTube streamer Ludwig even made his opinion known after tweeting, “I only want Drake to keep replying so I can listen to more Kendrick songs.”

Rapper Rick Ross has also spoken heavily on the feud, picking Kendrick’s side after telling “white boy” Drake in a social media post to not bother with writing another response.

And when Drake dropped Kai Cenat’s name on ‘Push Ups,’ the streamer reacted by saying, “Rewind the tune! I like this! I like this bruh! Oh my gosh, we got motion.”

Drake x Kendrick Lamar feud explained

Drake and J Cole’s song ‘First Person Shooter’ in 2023 didn’t impress Kendrick Lamar despite him being regarded as one of the “big three” rappers in J Cole’s lyrics, “Love when they argue the hardest MC. Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me? We the big three like we started a league.”

As months went on with no musical response, Kendrick finally released alarming lyrics in ‘Like That’ on March 22. “Motherf*k the Big Three, n****, it’s just big me,” he rapped about Drake and J Cole.

Drake then fired back with ‘Push Ups’ and ‘Taylor Made Freestyle’ on April 19, but had the latter deleted from streaming platforms after the rapper used an unapproved AI-generated verse of the late Tupac Shakur.

While Drake insinuated in the lyrics of ‘Push Ups’ that Kendrick was extorted by his former record label Top Dawg Entertainment, Kendrick took a week to fire up his response ‘Euphoria’ where he rapped, “Extortion my middle name as soon as you jump off of that plane, b*tch.” Kendrick even dug deeper into his hatred for Drake by rapping quotes from the 1999 film 10 Things I Hate About You.

Kendrick then released ‘6:16 in L.A.’ on May 3 where he doubled down on calling Drake a deadbeat dad on his previous release. The title includes “6:16” to symbolize Father’s Day, as America uses that date annually to celebrate father figures. He also called the ‘NWTS’ rapper out for having fake friends in his circle by saying people on his team were “whispering” about him.

Drake responded to Kendrick by dropping ‘Family Matters’ on the same day as a way to defend himself against Kendrick’s allegations of him being an absentee father. He also called the ‘Duckworth’ rapper out for alleged domestic violence.

That’s when Kendrick dropped ‘Meet The Grahams,” where he went in on Drake for allegedly having a second child that he has never admitted to having. The child is supposedly an 11-year-old girl. These allegations come years after Pusha T revealed Drake had a secret son, Adonis, which turned out to be true.

Kendrick also released a second track on May 3 entitled ‘Not Like Us,’ where he insinuated that his rap nemesis was a sex offender. The detail in the song’s cover art also proposed the same thing, as Kendrick made it look as though registered offenders were flagged in Drake’s mansion, much like websites do online.

While some fans would like to see Drake fire back, lyrics in ‘Family Matters’ indicated he may be taking a break from dissing Kendrick. “I’m goin’ on vacation now, hope next time, y’all plan it right,” Drake rapped.