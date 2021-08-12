Pokimane opens up about “surreal” experience filming Free Guy with Ryan Reynolds

Twitch superstar Pokimane has opened up about her experience filming a cameo in the new Ryan Reynolds movie Free Guy, which brings an open-world video game to the big screen.

As one of the most popular streamers of all time, Pokimane is used to being in front of the camera.

Now, she’s taking that experience to the big screen in Free Guy, a new movie about a man (Ryan Reynolds) who realizes he’s a background character in an open-world video game that’s about to be taken offline.

During an interview with The Cosmic Wonder, Pokimane talked about the experience of filming her cameo in the Free Guy, explaining that being able to film multiple takes removed some of the pressures of streaming.

“Honestly, it was kind of nice to be able to have a second take! Usually, when you’re streaming, you’ve gotta say it right the first time or it might get clipped out of context, you might be in trouble,” she said.

“So being able to deliver a few takes and allow the editors to pick the best one, and to make you look and sound the way you want to, was really, really nice. It was a very enjoyable experience.”

Pokimane went on to say that she’s “never really seen [herself] as much of an actress”, so the fact that she got to star alongside Ryan Reynolds in a huge movie like Free Guy was a very “surreal” experience.

“This opportunity specifically has been quite surreal,” she said. “If you’d told me six years ago when I was studying chemical engineering, that I’d have an opportunity to be in a movie, I would not have believed you.

“I’m really happy I got to do it, it’s the cherry on top of my career, where I’m at right now.”

As for the future, can fans expect to see Pokimane appearing in more movies? Well, she’s not ruling it out, saying she’s “happy to do all of the cameos” as herself, especially if they’re video game-related like Free Guy.

Elsewhere in the interview, Fortnite star Ninja opened up about the “pressure” that comes with being a streamer, but said that “as long as you’re a good person” you don’t need to worry about saying the wrong thing.