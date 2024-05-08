Kai Cenat denies Drake blocked him after streamer disses his weak raps

Kai Cenat and Drake have a years-long friendship. However, the streamer dissed Drake for having weak lyrics amid his feud with Kendrick Lamar, causing fans to think the rapper blocked Kai’s number.

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat went live earlier this week and began dissing Drake for having weak lyrics amid his rap battle with Kendrick Lamar.

“Drake, can you drop? Say it more aggressive, bro, please,” Kai exclaimed while listening to one of the rapper’s latest diss tracks.

“There’s no way you walk away like this, gang,” the streamer went on as he shook his head in disbelief.

Kai’s fans in his chat then asked him to call Drake. When he did, the ‘Family Matters’ rapper didn’t pick up. That’s when speculation about Kai being blocked by Drake began.

However, after he realized he had the wrong number, the streamer called popular Twitch and YouTube personality ImDontai to set the record straight. “He didn’t block me, that’s his old number,” Kai said.

Kai dissing Drake comes as a surprise, as the two have a history. In November 2022, the rapper FaceTimed Kai while he was streaming with 21 Savage. During their stream, Drake said he’d “do something for the kids” with Kai if 21 Savage won the best of three NBA 2K matches.

Drake even gave Kai a shoutout during his concert in Atlanta in September 2023. “Make some noise for my brother Kai Cenat one time in here, you know,” the rapper said while Kai walked out as one of his special guests.

Not only that, but Drake also dropped the streamer’s name in one of his recent songs ‘Push Ups’ where he implied that celebrities beg to be on Kai’s stream. “Beggin Kai Cenat, boy, you not f**kin’ beatin’ us,” he rapped.

Though the two have proven to be friends, Drake hasn’t responded to Kai for calling him out for his weak lyrics. Only time will tell if the ‘First Person Shooter’ rapper will ice out the streamer for his remarks or if he will follow his advice and drop another Kendrick Lamar diss track, as he hasn’t released one since May 3.

