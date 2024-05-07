Kai Cenat loses his mind over Tyla’s 2024 Met Gala dress

Twitch star Kai Cenat was left speechless after seeing music artist Tyla’s stunning ensemble at the 2024 Met Gala.

The 2024 Met Gala is officially in the books. The prestigious charity event brought together a slew of top celebrities for one of the biggest nights in fashion with looks centered around a main theme.

This year’s theme was the ‘Garden of Time,’ based on a short sci-fi story of the same name by author J.G. Ballard — and it’s safe to say that South African singer-songwriter Tyla’s outfit turned heads.

Tyla sported a form-fitting dress inspired by the sands of time, which was made to look as though the artist were part of a sand sculpture on the beach. The gown, an original Balmain made out of three different types of sand, accentuated her sculpted curves, and the singer even accessorized with an hourglass to further sell the look.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While some critics felt Tyla’s dress wasn’t particularly on-theme, Twitch streamer Kai Cenat had a decidedly different opinion on the outfit. In fact, he was left completely speechless during his breakdown of celebrities’ Met Gala fits when he came upon Tyla’s photo on the red carpet.

“Word to my mother, she looks phenomenal bro,” he said after a long pause. “Oh my f*cking god.”

The streamer even had to pour himself a drink to get through the rest of his analysis. “The hourglass, the dress, the sand, her skin. Did she cut her hair? …I ain’t gon’ lie, bro. She’s stunning, bro.”

Article continues after ad

His ear-to-ear grin quickly disappeared as Kai feigned a distressed expression, getting up from his chair to go off-camera and ‘cry’ — something his viewers couldn’t help roasting him about.

(Topic begins at 16:35)

Kai’s reaction to Tyla’s outfit comes after the singer put him firmly in the friendzone when she appeared on one of his streams in late March.

Article continues after ad

“I’m serious. Whenever you get some free time, would you like to go on a date with me?” Cenat asked the ‘Water’ singer.

“You can’t do that on a whole live thing,” she answered. “Um… but we’re friends, though.”

Article continues after ad

It’s clear that Tyla’s rejection was hitting a particularly sore spot for the streamer after he witnessed her look at the Met Gala… and it doesn’t look like his fans are going to let him live it down any time soon.

Tyla wasn’t the only celebrity turning heads at the 2024 Met Gala, by far. In fact, the star of the show was then-unknown CEO Mona Patel, who took over social media with her custom Iris Van Herpen gown that featured moving butterflies on the sleeves, sending netizens into a frenzy.

Even celebrities who weren’t at the Met Gala went viral online, as AI-generated images of Katy Perry even had the singer’s mother convinced she rocked the runway with two separate outfits.

Article continues after ad