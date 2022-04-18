Ninja making cameo in animated comedy Duncanville on FOX

Streaming phenom Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins is set to appear as a guest star in the animated adult comedy show, Duncanville, on FOX.

In 2018 and 2019, with the rise of Fortnite Battle Royale as one of the biggest gaming experiences in the world, Ninja became a full-fledged mainstream celebrity, far above what any Twitch streamer had experienced previously.

He appeared on talk shows with Ellen Degeneres and Jimmy Fallon and played Fortnite with top celebs such as Ninja and Travis Scott, breaking Twitch records in the process. He’s no stranger to the world of acting, either, even playing himself in 2021 movie Free Guy, alongside actors such as Jodie Comer and Ryan Reynolds.

In 2022, he’s back in the studio, gearing up to guest star in the May 1 season premiere of Duncanville Season 3, titled ‘Gamer vs Gamer.’

And we can’t call it slammin’ if it’s not, indeed, slammin’. Starring Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Ty Burrell, Wiz Khalifa and May 1st guest star @Ninja! https://t.co/re5MdTh69U — Mike Scully (@scullymike) April 17, 2022

Duncanville is an adult-themed animated sitcom, centered around 15-year-old Duncan and his friends, as they get excited at the prospect of adulthood.

In the May 1 episode, Duncan and his friends visit a Twitch star’s private island — presumably Ninja’s — only to end up being hunted in a viral event for charity.

Duncanville is free to stream on FOX, and right now ​​you can watch Duncanville on fuboTV or Hulu Plus, as well as renting or purchasing on Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, and Vudu.

Ninja might not be at the top of viewership charts on Twitch as he was a few years ago, but his success has reached far further than the online livestreaming world.