Rush Hour 4 is happening, Jackie Chan reveals

Rush Hour 4 is finally in the works, with Jackie Chan set to return for the sequel, the actor has revealed.

Chan first starred as Chief Inspector Lee in 1998’s Rush Hour, the smash-hit buddy cop action-comedy, alongside Chris Tucker as Detective James Carter. The film pits the unlikely partners together to rescue a Chinese diplomat’s abducted daughter.

It spawned two sequels, with the franchise grossing just shy of $850 million worldwide. Alas, it’s been 15 years since the third instalment, and updates regarding a fourth have been few and far between.

Until now: according to Jackie Chan himself, Rush Hour 4 is in development.

Rush Hour 4 with Jackie Chan in the works

During a recent appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival, Chan revealed a fourth Rush Hour movie is definitely in the works, and he’s even speaking to the movie’s director about the script.

“We’re talking about part four right now,” he told the crowd, but he didn’t reveal who’d direct the sequel, nor did he confirm if Chris Tucker will return.

All three earlier movies were helmed by Brett Ratner, who was accused of sexual harassment and misconduct in 2017, at which point Warner Bros severed its deal with the filmmaker, as per Deadline.

Rumors have swirled around the Rush Hour franchise for more than a decade, with reports of a female-led reboot emerging in 2019.

In 2018, Tucker spoke about the project on ESPN’s The Plug podcast, saying: “It’s happening. This is gonna be the rush of all rushes. Jackie is ready and we want to do this so that people don’t ever forget it.”

The next year, he reiterated the movie was going ahead, but admitted there still a few moving parts. “It’s not in pre-production. We’re working on a few things [for] the script. Jackie wants to do it. I want to do it. The studio wants to do it,” he told the Winging It podcast.