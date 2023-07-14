Kai Cenat reveals big dreams for life after Twitch: “I want to be in movies”

Kai Cenat went on A Safe Place Podcast, discussing his ambitions and future dreams, assuring a music career is most definitely not on the horizon, but that acting is something he’s eager to jump into.

American live streamer and YouTuber Kai Cenat is best known for streaming on Twitch with his variety of comedy-based content.

Most recently, Cenat went on A Safe Place Podcast where he talked about what goes on inside the AMP house, where he stands on the latest streamer beef, and his future goals and ambitions.

And while Cenat is looking to shift his career outside the realm of Twitch and YouTube in the long run, a music career should definitely not be expected anytime soon.

The Safe Place Podcast, hosted by Lil Yachty and MitchGoneMad, is a new channel with currently two videos on YouTube.

Bringing on Cenat for their latest episode of the podcast, the crew discussed various topics before moving on to where Cenat sees himself in the future.

“So, you’re at the top right now. What’s next?” Yachty asked. “Like I’m not talking about exact ideas but like where do you want to take your career? [sic]”

“My angle is acting. Full-time acting” Cenat revealed, an answer that seemed to surprise Yachty and MitchGoneMad.

YouTube: ASafePlacePod Lil Yachty seemed surprised to hear that Cenat wanted to move into acting.

In response to Cenat’s answer, Yachty followed up by asking “Is there still a world for casting that in the music industry?”

“F*** no,” Cenat shot back, without a moment’s hesitation. “I know I’m not good at music… I can’t be in the studio bro [sic], it’s just hard and I respect everybody who does it.”

With that possibility shut down, Cenat didn’t want to divulge too much about his future in acting, saying “I’m in the works. Can’t talk too much but things are definitely in the works.”

However, he did offer some insight into what could be expected. Cenat said, “This summer I’m gonna be putting a lot of money aside to do high production value [sic]… I wanna be in movies, I want to do shows.”

For all the latest entertainment news, be sure to check out our page here.