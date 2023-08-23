Kai Cenat to star in Rush Hour inspired comedy movie

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat is starring in his first-ever movie, seemingly inspired by Rush Hour. Here’s everything we know about his film, ‘Global Pursuit,’ so far.

Kai Cenat is one of the world’s biggest online broadcasters. Between breaking subscriber records on Twitch to getting his own exclusive live show on Rumble, Kai is living large.

Most recently, Kai made headlines across the world after his fan meetup in New York City accidentally sparked a riot, resulting in the streamer’s arrest after multiple people were injured.

Article continues after ad

Kai is now out of police custody and has streamed infrequently since the incident… but it looks like he was cooking up a big treat for his fans, as he just released a trailer for his upcoming movie ‘Global Pursuit.’

Article continues after ad

Twitch: Kai Cenat Kai Cenat is one of Twitch’s top streamers – and now, he’s getting his very own movie.

Kai Cenat starring in comedy movie ‘Global Pursuit’

On August 23, Kai’s fans noticed a video had been uploaded to the streamer’s YouTube channel.

The video is a trailer for a film called ‘Global Pursuit,’ which appears to follow two buddy cops (one of which is Kai Cenat) as they undergo a sting operation in the style of ‘Rush Hour,’ which starred Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker.

Article continues after ad

The advertisement even includes the song ‘War’ by Edwin Starr, which notably featured in the first Rush Hour movie.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

That’s not all; the film even features a cameo with rapper Lil Yachty, who appears at the very end of the trailer.

Article continues after ad

Thus far, no synopsis has been provided for the movie, which will be available to watch on Kai Cenat’s YouTube channel on August 25, 2023.

Although Cenat has acted in a few humorous skits from time to time, this will be the first time fans have really seen his acting skills shine… and comments are mostly excited, if a bit cautiously optimistic.

Article continues after ad

Some, like Adin Ross, are totally jazzed that Kai is getting his very own movie, while others are dubbing the as-yet-unreleased film as a “Walmart Rush Hour.”

Overall, fans seem extremely excited for the movie – but for now, very little is known about the flick until it drops in just two days’ time.

Article continues after ad

Kai isn’t the only influencer getting into acting by far, with the likes of Addison Rae set to star in the upcoming horror film ‘Thanksgiving.’