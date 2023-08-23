Kai Cenat to star in Rush Hour inspired comedy movie
Twitch streamer Kai Cenat is starring in his first-ever movie, seemingly inspired by Rush Hour. Here’s everything we know about his film, ‘Global Pursuit,’ so far.
Kai Cenat is one of the world’s biggest online broadcasters. Between breaking subscriber records on Twitch to getting his own exclusive live show on Rumble, Kai is living large.
Most recently, Kai made headlines across the world after his fan meetup in New York City accidentally sparked a riot, resulting in the streamer’s arrest after multiple people were injured.
Kai is now out of police custody and has streamed infrequently since the incident… but it looks like he was cooking up a big treat for his fans, as he just released a trailer for his upcoming movie ‘Global Pursuit.’
Kai Cenat starring in comedy movie ‘Global Pursuit’
On August 23, Kai’s fans noticed a video had been uploaded to the streamer’s YouTube channel.
The video is a trailer for a film called ‘Global Pursuit,’ which appears to follow two buddy cops (one of which is Kai Cenat) as they undergo a sting operation in the style of ‘Rush Hour,’ which starred Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker.
The advertisement even includes the song ‘War’ by Edwin Starr, which notably featured in the first Rush Hour movie.
That’s not all; the film even features a cameo with rapper Lil Yachty, who appears at the very end of the trailer.
Thus far, no synopsis has been provided for the movie, which will be available to watch on Kai Cenat’s YouTube channel on August 25, 2023.
Although Cenat has acted in a few humorous skits from time to time, this will be the first time fans have really seen his acting skills shine… and comments are mostly excited, if a bit cautiously optimistic.
Some, like Adin Ross, are totally jazzed that Kai is getting his very own movie, while others are dubbing the as-yet-unreleased film as a “Walmart Rush Hour.”
Bro made a whole movie yeaaaa this finna hit im already knowin— DyJon Winfree (@Monte27x) August 23, 2023
Nah this is actually pretty fire. Big ups to him— Kantrill (@_Kantrill_) August 23, 2023
Overall, fans seem extremely excited for the movie – but for now, very little is known about the flick until it drops in just two days’ time.
Kai isn’t the only influencer getting into acting by far, with the likes of Addison Rae set to star in the upcoming horror film ‘Thanksgiving.’