Full The Witcher Blood Origin cast list: All actors & characters

Here’s your guide to the full cast and characters in The Witcher: Blood Origin, the new four-part Witcher prequel on Netflix.

Netflix first launched The Witcher in 2019, with Henry Cavill swapping out the red cape for Geralt of Rivia’s white hair and longsword, riding Roach and slaying monsters wherever he pleases.

Two seasons later, with a third season (the final for Cavill) on the way, and the universe is expanding: we’ve had The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, a spinoff following Vesemir; and now, The Witcher: Blood Origin.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is only based on a “few lines” from Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels, so there are plenty of names and faces you won’t recognize – so, here’s your guide to everyone in the cast, and which characters they play.

Contents

The Witcher Blood Origin cast: All actors and characters

While boasting a few well-known actors, including one star tipped to win the Oscar in 2023, The Witcher: Blood Origin cast is mostly made up of entirely new characters, with one exception.

The official synopsis reads: “Every story has a beginning. Witness the untold history of the Continent with The Witcher: Blood Origin, a new prequel series set in an elven world 1200 years before the events of The Witcher.

“Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – exploring the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal ‘Conjunction of the Spheres,’ when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.”

Jaskier: Joey Batey

Joey Batey returns as Jaskier, the fan-favorite bard first introduced in The Witcher. He’s saved in the heat of battle by Seanchai, who learns how the Continent as he knows it came to be.

Batey told Entertainment Weekly: “The power of music and stories is at the heart of The Witcher: Blood Origin so it makes sense for Jaskier to be some kind of connective tissue between Blood Origin and the main show.”

Seanchai: Minnie Driver

Minnie Driver stars as Seanchai, a shapeshifting elven sorceress who serves as a narrator for both the audience and Jaskier during The Witcher: Blood Origin.

In an interview with Dexerto ahead of the show’s release, Driver said: “Well, Seanchai, they are telling Jaskier a story that is going to help.

“She needs him to sing the story into The Witcher universe because it’s going to help things that are happening there. So, she really is taking him back 1,200 years in time to the origin of the Witcher, to remind him and everyone of how they began.”

Scian: Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh plays Scian, the last surviving member of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves.

“Scían is the last of a nomadic tribe called the Ghost Clan. The old King of Xin’trea decided our clan was insulting because we would not fight for his kingdom, so he poisoned our entire tribe. Scían was saved by Raven Clan, who adopted her and made her the sword mother of Éile,” Yeoh told NME.

Éile: Sophia Brown

Sophia Brown plays Éile, known in local legend as “the Lark.”

“Èile is from Raven Clan. She was a child soldier, bred for war. She was fostered out to a sword master, Scian,” she explained in a Netflix promotional video.

“And Scian introduced her to music. Music was necessary for her, to share stories, impart some relief and joy and strength into people. She also goes by the name The Lark.”

“She regrets leaving her family and her clan. She feels shame in not being the person the people she loves wanted her to be. She’s searching for clarity, and so it’s that self-discovery journey that we have to go on.”

Fjall: Laurence O’Fuarain

Laurence O’Fuarain plays Fjall of Dog Clan, once charged with protecting the King of X’intrea… until he’s caught in bed with the princess.

“Dog Clan and Raven Clan are rivals, each sworn to serve one of the warring elven dynasties. Fjall is entrusted with the safety of the Xintrean princess Merwyn, but gets too close to his charge. His dalliance with her is a betrayal of his clan, leading Fjall’s own father to send him into exile,” his Netflix description reads.

Chief Sage Balor: Lenny Henry

Lenny Henry plays Chief Sage Balor in The Witcher: Blood Origin, a lowborn elf hungry for power and chaos magic.

“Extremely ambitious, Balor harnesses a monolith to form an alliance with a mysterious patron who demands sacrifice in exchange for terrible power. As a lowborn, Balor sees magic as a way to acquire the status denied him by Xintrea’s strict caste system,” his Netflix bio reads.

Merwyn: Mirren Mack

Mirren Mack plays Princess Merwyn, the young royal of Xin’trea who’s grown resentful of plans to marry her off to unite the realm, without as much as a please or thank you.

In our interview with Mack, she explained: “She’s a princess, born into this patriarchal monarchy who gets overlooked by many people, by her brother, who is the king.

“They see her as this sort of pawn to be used in this war, and she’s only really seen as someone to be married off, a trinket to be treated rather than a person with a great, vast knowledge of the history of elfkind.

“Merwyn escapes into books… she’s got a real thirst for it and a real vision for how elfkind could be in this sort of golden area. She wants to construct. So she desperately wants to escape her circumstances and to help change elfkind’s history and future.”

Zacaré: Lizzie Annis

Lizzie Anis stars as Zacaré in The Witcher: Blood Origin. “Zacaré lives alone in a forest surrounded by a marsh, protected by mists that force visitors to relive their worst memories; many drown in despair,” her Netflix bio reads.

“She seeks isolation as repentance for a terrible spell she wrought with her celestial twin, Syndril, who was born in the same village at the same time under the same burning star.”

Syndril: Zach Wyatt

Zach Wyatt stars as Syndril, the celestial twin of Zacaré. “A court mage in Xintrea, Syndril discovered that the ancient Dwarven monoliths buried underground could be used to open portals to other worlds,” his bio reads.

“He quickly came to regret his research after seeing how his nation planned to use that power.”

Callan “Brother Death”: Huw Novelli

Huw Novelli stars as Callan, also known as Brother Death, in The Witcher: Blood Origin.

“Callan, better known as Brother Death, seeks vengeance on Golden Empire soldiers for wiping out a village that had taken him in. A warrior with a dark past, he is in love with the mage Zacaré, who saw the worst in Brother Death and still accepted him. He’s quick to offer help to new potential friends,” his bio reads.

Meldof: Francesca Mills

Francesca Mills plays Meldof in The Witcher: Blood Origin, armed with her trusty hammer Grace.

In an interview with Dexerto, Mills said: “I feel like Meldof’s thoughts, when we’re introduced to her in Blood Origin, are on a very independent quest for revenge.

“She’s not a big fan of the elves. They’re not in her good books, but she goes on a real character development by meeting this gang, this unlikely bunch of elves who she happens to host in her cave.

“She then becomes part of a new family, and I think she’s been on her own for so long, and I think her reluctance gives her then the arc of accepting love and fighting for something bigger than just her and Gwen and being part of the legend… and I think she offers some badass kills throughout the way.”

Brían: Nathaniel Curtis

Nathaniel Curtis plays Brían, Eredin’s secret lover in Xin’trea. “Brían is one of the heads of the merchant guild. He’s charming, charismatic, really warm and loving,” he told Tatler.

“[Blood Origin being inclusive] is one of the reasons why I signed on to this. When I was talking to [showrunner] Declan [de Barra] about it, he said he didn’t want to build a cast of people who would just be men living in their mums’ basements.

“He said our world is vast and rich with culture, and so he wanted to show that everyone belongs in fantasy. It doesn’t matter what color your skin is, what your sexuality is, or if you’re able-bodied—he wanted to show that the world is so inclusive but not tokenistic.”

Eredin: Jacob Collins-Levy

Jacob Collins-Levy stars as Eredin in The Witcher: Blood Origin. “The ambitious military captain Eredin fears a truce between the warring elven nations could weaken the power he gained during the long conflict,” his Netflix bio reads.

“He also has doubts about the Xin’trean caste system, which prevents him from marrying his commoner lover.”

Avallac’h: Samuel Blenkin

Samuel Blenkin plays Avallac’h, also known as Crevan Espane aep Caomhan Machan, an elven sage who appears in The Witcher 3: Blood Hunt and the book.

Showrunner Declan de Barra said: “Especially with Avallac’h and Eredin, painting them from their baby stages, when they’re still quite innocent, and they haven’t been corrupted yet, and they become these multi-layered dark creatures in the games and the books and the [main Witcher show].”

Uthrok One-Nut: Dylan Moran

Dylan Moran has a brief, scene-stealing role as Uthrok One-Nut in The Witcher: Blood Origin, a mercenary called in by Scian to assist the team against the forces in Xin’trea.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is on Netflix now. You can check out our review here, and the rest of our coverage here.

