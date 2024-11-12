HBO’s Harry Potter show may have just found its Dumbledore and the casting is perfect

HBO is reportedly setting its sights on an iconic actor to play Dumbledore in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series, and it might just be the perfect choice.

HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter TV series faces a daunting task when filling out its cast. While the move over to television rather than film is a fantastic way to set the new reboot apart from the beloved adaptations, HBO has a behemoth challenge ahead when selecting who will now be the new faces of the reboot.

Article continues after ad

While little has been revealed about who will be starring as Harry, Ron, and Hermione in this new adaptation, Variety has revealed that Mark Ryalance is reportedly the top pick to play Dumbledore.

The Headmaster of Hogwarts is one of the most beloved characters in the franchise and in recent literature. He mentors Harry and, beyond the original series, has also been a pivotal character in the Fantastic Beasts films.

Article continues after ad

While Rylance would have a mountain to climb if he were to be cast as Dumbledore, I really do think this is a fantastic pick for the role and a promising sign for the series if HBO can make it happen.

Article continues after ad

Warner Bros. Dumbledore is one of the most iconic characters in modern literature.

A worthy successor to the actors who came before

While the younger characters, such as Harry, will likely be played by unknowns, as we’ve heard all about the huge casting call process, HBO must look to acclaimed and well-known actors when filling out the adult characters in the TV series.

Richard Harris and Michael Gambon took on the role of Albus Dumbledore in the original film series. Harris portrayed the character for the first two films until his death, in which Gambon stepped in and played the role for the remainder of the franchise.

Article continues after ad

Even in Fantastic Beasts, Jude Law was cast to play a younger version of the Hogwarts legend.

Mark Rylance is on par, if not even more acclaimed than all these other great actors. He’s an Academy Award-winning performer who has found fame in theatre, film, and television. To announce Rylance as Dumbledore and for that to be the first major casting confirmation for the TV series would be a massive win.

Article continues after ad

While I remain ambivalent about the TV series in the grand scheme, HBO’s decision to honor the legacy of the great actors who played the roles is a great sign. In the same way there is anticipation whenever a new Batman or James Bond is cast, Dumbledore is a character worthy of being handled with the same level of gravitas.

Article continues after ad

I am now excited to hear who else HBO is eyeing to play Professor McGonagall, Sirius Black, Severus Snape, and others, something I was not feeling before the news that Rylance may be on board as Dumbledore.

The chance for a more book-accurate Dumbledore

Anyone who is a fan of the Harry Potter series will know that Dumbledore is one of the most contentious characters in the franchise. Many question whether he is a true hero or more of a villain.

Regardless of where you stand on the matter, Rylance is a fantastic choice to bring all these sides of Dumbledore to the table and, with the TV format, have the space and time to do so in a way that mirrors the character we all know from the books.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While adaptations always change up roles to fit the format of the new medium, Dumbledore’s characterization in the films left much to be desired. Rather than being Hogwarts’s stoic, wise, and mysterious Headmaster, Albus felt more brash and flippant than he should have been.

Warner Bros. Rylance has all the makings of a more book-accurate Dumbledore

Rylance exudes mystery and authority. His Oscar-winning performance in Bridge of Spy is the best example of this. Knowing that HBO wants to secure Rylance as Dumbledore is a good sign that they do not want to rehash and remake the films but instead look to the source material as inspiration.

Article continues after ad

HBO isn’t scared to make Dumbledore gay

While Rylance is married to composer and playwright Claire van Kampen, he has never defied conventions in his roles. My first time seeing Rylance’s performance was during a production of Twelfth Night, in which he starred as Olivia.

Casting an actor who isn’t afraid to step into the toes of roles others might not be comfortable taking, such as playing a woman in a Shakespearean play, is the exact kind of choice needed for Dumbledore.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

After years of speculation regarding his sexuality, author J.K. Rowling confirmed that Dumbledore is gay and that he had a romantic relationship with Gellert Grindelwald, something that was sort of (but barely) explored in the Fantastic Beast films.

BBC Mark Rylance is not one to shy away from risking roles.

Of course, I’m not saying HBO needs to pigeonhole a queer romance for Dumbledore into the new adaptation, but just knowing that Rylance is an actor who won’t be afraid to tap into that aspect of the character is so exciting.

Article continues after ad

Given all the controversy surrounding the lack of diversity in the Harry Potter franchise, whether people of color or LGBTQ+ representation, picking Rylance to play Albus is a telling sign that HBO is eager to modernize the franchise.

Coupled with the fact that Rowling is directly involved in the TV series, knowing that HBO isn’t going to shy away from these things is important when winning over fans who have no interest in seeing this new adaptation.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This is vital to its success and also serves as a great way to reinvigorate the Harry Potter franchise once more.