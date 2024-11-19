Outlander star teases “revelation” about Claire’s past in new episodes

Outlander returns for Part 2 of Season 7 this week, and according to star Caitriona Balfe, we’ll learn something surprising about her character Claire’s past.

Based on the novels of Diana Gabaldon – and telling a tale of time-travel, romance, and history – Outlander has been a major success for Starz since the show launched a decade ago.

Central to that tale is the love between Claire Randall and Jamie Fraser, which has been tested across 7.5 seasons of the series so far, with new episodes hitting the channel on November 22, 2024.

To discuss these episodes – in spoiler-free fashion – we spoke to star Caitriona Balfe about what the writers have cooked up for Claire in these upcoming instalments.

“I think the second half of Season 7 is probably one of the most exciting of the last couple of years of our show,” says Balfe. “There is so much happening. There’s a storyline that to me was so shocking reading it, in terms of Claire and what she does and the fallout from that, and what everybody does is quite shocking.

“There’s just so much going on. It’s not just Claire and Jamie’s story – it’s Lord John Grey, it’s William. There’s just so much happening, and it’s exciting. I think it’s going to be a fan favourite.”

As for Claire’s personal journey, Balfe adds: “She’s forced to examine her loyalties in many different ways. I think she is tested to her core and also I think she finds resolve and strength in herself that she possibly wasn’t aware of before. And also there’s a real revelation of her past and history too.”

Starz Sam Heughan as Jamie and Caitriona Balfe as Claire in Outlander

Balfe wouldn’t be drawn on the specifics of that revelation, but fans will soon be able to find out for themselves as Season 7 Part 2 of Outlander launches on Friday, November 22, with new episodes airing weekly thereafter.

