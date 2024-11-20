Caitriona Balfe on life after Outlander

Outlander star Caitriona Balfe has teased what’s ahead in Season 7, and discusses life after the eighth and final season.

Through 7.5 seasons over 10 years, Outlander fans have been enraptured by the time-travel adventures of WWII nurse Claire Randall, and her love for Highland warrior Jamie Fraser.

The show returns Friday, November 22, for the second half of Season 7, during which we’ll learn revelations about Claire’s family history and past.

Caitriona Balfe – who plays the beloved character – has just completed work on the climactic Season 8, so we caught up with her to discuss how it all began, as well as what life looks like after Outlander.

Dexerto: How has being in Outlander changed your life?

Caitriona Balfe: Hugely. I was living in LA, I was a jobbing actor who wasn’t doing many jobs, and it’s given me a huge career. Starting off as an actor on the show, then becoming a producer, then an executive producer, then I’ve directed on it, it’s been a huge transition; a huge shift in my life.

Dexerto: Once you’d been cast, when did you realise just how big it was?

CB: I don’t know that you ever really know until it starts airing. We did a fan event two months into shooting, because obviously there was a big book audience that existed prior. Sam [Heughan] and I were sent to LA to do this fan event – bearing in mind we had only been shooting for eight weeks, so we were still finding our feet – and there were about 2,000 people at this fan event.

We were like, ‘Oh, bloody hell.’ Because they had seen nothing. So I think that was a bit of an indication that there was a built-in audience who were incredibly excited about it. But then once it aired and we started to get the figures in and all this social media interest, we could see it was going to be quite a phenomenon.

Dexerto: Did the size of the fandom shock you?

CB: Yeah, you don’t ever really expect these things. When you’re an actor, you feel so lucky just to get a job, and then if the job’s fun then that’s a bonus. If anybody sees it that’s another bonus. But the fact that it became so popular is amazing.

Dexerto: Why do you think so many people connect with Claire?

CB: Because she’s such a badass. She’s incredibly capable. This is somebody who has grown into this extraordinary situation, and she survived. Not only did she survive, she thrived, and is somebody who has certain skills that helped her. She’s smart, she’s empathetic, she’s a fighter, she’s incredibly passionate. But she’s also flawed, and I think all of those things come together to make an incredibly interesting character.

Dexerto: Why should the fans get excited about these upcoming episodes?

CB: I think the second half of Season 7 is probably one of the most exciting of the last couple of years of our show. There is so much happening. There’s a storyline that to me was so shocking reading it, in terms of Claire and what she does and the fallout from that, and what everybody does is quite shocking. And there’s just so much going on – it’s not just Claire and Jamie’s story; it’s Lord John Grey, it’s William. There’s just so much happening, and it’s exciting. I think it’s going to be a fan-favourite.

Dexerto: Does Claire get a happy ending?

CB: Look there’s another season so… you know, the story continues. No matter what situation they’re in, I think the Frasers will always be tested and things never go smoothly, but in the end, I think the enduring thing is they have each other and they have their love.

Dexerto: If they decide to do a sequel series sometime in the future, would you be interested?

CB: I always say ‘never say never’ because I’ve lived with this character for 11 years and she’s changed my life and given me so much. I feel like she’s part of me. I think for right now we’ve probably told as much of the story as the writers felt was there, but if they have something else to say then yeah, of course. Why not?

Dexerto: So what does life look like after Outlander?

CB: I’m currently enjoying some lie-ins. Some rest. I have a film coming out in the Spring so we’ll probably be doing a good bit of press for that – it’s called The Amateur.

Then I don’t know. I think I’m just looking for the next thing that’s going to excite me. I’m not in any rush. I’m going to take my time. I’ve had this amazing show that’s taken up so much of my time for the last decade. So I think now it’s just about enjoying my life a little bit, enjoying my family, and seeing what’s next.

Dexerto: What’s the first thing you usually look for in a role?

CB: It has to be the writing of the project as a whole. That’s always the first thing. But for me it’s always ‘Are there little coincidences? Are there things within it – that little bit of magic – names or places or things that connect to your own life?’ Then when you start to go deeper, it’s like ‘What is this character saying?’ and does it align with anything you feel like you have to say or want to say in your life, or you’re trying to understand about humanity. It’s multi-faceted, but it always starts with the writing for me.

Dexerto: Are there any specific genres or types of movies you’d like to tackle?

CB: I’m very excited to try new things. I’ve been given such an amazing opportunity with this show and with this character, there’s so much that I’ve gotten to do. I just want variety now so I’m open for whatever’s very well-written in whatever genre it comes.

