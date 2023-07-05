Five Nights at Freddy’s will pave way for more video game horror movies

With the success of Five Nights at Freddy’s marketing, the minds behind Blumhouse might be gearing up to create more video game horror movies.

When it comes to video-game-to-movie adaptations, Hollywood hasn’t been that successful as most of the movies flop badly.

The biggest point of contention with these adaptations is the fact that they mostly don’t stay faithful to the source material or, if they do, they don’t use it to its fullest potential.

Article continues after ad

However, it seems like Blumhouse’s latest venture into the field — Five Nights at Freddy’s — may be breaking the mold and paving the way for more video games to be turned into horror movies.

Five Nights at Freddy’s opens the door for more video game horror

During an interview with Discussing Film’s Andrew J. Salazar, Insidious creators James Wan and Jason Blum discussed their upcoming final installment — Insidious: The Red Door — ahead of its release on July 7, 2023.

While promoting the film, Salazar asked Blum if his studio would be willing to create more video game movie adaptations thanks to the viral marketing for Five Nights at Freddy’s and he responded: “Well, I think the right video games make great source material for movies. I mean, you saw that even with [The Super Mario Bros. Movie]. It’s a different genre, but it was an amazingly successful movie. And I certainly hope that’s the case [with Five Nights at Freddy’s].

Article continues after ad

“James is actually a big gamer and we have a games division of our company that we’ve been working on. I’m definitely looking forward to finding more games that are popular and that we could turn into horror movies.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Scott Cawthon Scott Cawthorn’s Five Nights at Freddy’s horror game franchise is getting a major motion picture.

Five Nights at Freddy’s, which will premiere in October 2023, follows a security guard who accepts a night-time job at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, a once-successful abandoned family entertainment center, where he discovers its four animatronic mascots – Freddy Fazbear, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy – move and kill anyone that is still there after midnight.

Article continues after ad

The FnF series is wildly popular amongst its fans with lore going back decades as players have been trying to piece together the game’s backstory since it first launched in 2014.

Hopefully Blum and his team will be able to break the video game adaptation curse with FnF and lead the video game movie genre into a brighter and scarier future.

You can find out more about the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie here. You can check out our other TV and Movie hubs below:

Article continues after ad

Physical 100 Season 2 | Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Severance Season 2 | Harry Potter TV show | House of the Dragon Season 2 | Oppenheimer | Blue Beetle | The Night Agent Season 2