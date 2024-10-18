Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 finally gets production start date and fans are hyped

We now know when horror sequel Five Nights at Freddy’s will start filming thanks to a new interview with one of the movie’s stars, and it’s sooner than expected.

It’s been a year since the first Five Nights at Freddy’s film tore up the box office, grossing nearly $300 million worldwide, from a budget of just $20 million. Which made the movie Blumhouse’s highest grossing film to date.

The video game adaptation had spent years in development hell, but that success meant a sequel was fast-tracked, and thanks to fresh quotes from one of the film’s stars, we now know when principal photography will commence.

While speaking to comicbook.com at New York Comic-Con yesterday (October 17), Matthew Lillard said production would start in “10 days.” Which means it all kicks off in Chalmette, Louisiana, on October 27, 2024, a day before the previously rumored date.

That’s something of a tight turnaround for an effects-heavy feature like Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, as the film is set to hit screens on December 5, 2025.

Lillard will again play antagonist William Afton, which explains why he was sporting what he described to the website as a “horrible beard” at the convention.

Emma Tammi once again writes and directs, and when we spoke to her about a potential Part 2 while promoting Part 1, she teased additional animatronics, saying: “I’m really hopeful that we’ll be able to make a sequel, and should we be able to, I think we would see our animatronics again. But I also think we would have some new friends to meet as well.”

In response to the news, one fan tweeted: “Awesome, can’t wait,” while another pointed out “that’s on the one year anniversary of the 1st movie,” referencing the fact that Part 1 hit US screens on that October 27 date.

A third questioned if the release date means we’ll be getting something festive in FNAF2, writing: “Guys… best Christmas movie yet???”

Five Nights at Freddy 2 hits screens on December 5, 2025. In the meantime, you can read star Josh Hutcherson’s idea for the sequel. Or check out our list of the best horror movies of all-time.