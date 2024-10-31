50 scariest horror games to play this Halloween

Hail the Great Pumpkin because Halloween is finally here, and to celebrate, we’ve put together a definitive list of the best horror games ever made.

Since the earliest days of gaming, players have sought out chills, thrills, and other spine-tingling moments by gorging themselves on terrifying titles featuring zombies, monsters, and other unspeakable creatures.

Indeed, each year, there are dozens of new gruesome games released (some of which are ranked among the best games ever made), so much so it can be hard to keep up with all the fun.

So, as a Halloween treat (and since we’re celebrating Terror-Tober), we’ve decided to lend you a hand, and our team of experts has chosen 50 of the most spine-tingling games ever made. So why don’t you play them if you dare? But if you have nightmares, don’t say we didn’t warn you.

50. Subnautica (2014)

Unknown Worlds Entertainment

What it’s about: After crash-landing onto an alien oceanic planet, the protagonist, Ryley Robinson, explores new wildlife in an attempt to understand the world and hopefully get out of it alive.

Why we like it: Exploring the sea and looking at all the sealife is mesmerizing, but it’s also terrifying to come face to face with some of the creatures that lurk in the depths of the sheer vastness of an open ocean, where you’re completely alone with creatures who could swallow you whole.

That being said, the most terrifying aspect of Subnautica was how unexpected its horror is. This technically isn’t a horror game; in fact, it’s advertised as an action-adventure survival game with all its colors, cute fish, and lovely soundtrack. So, when you see the grinning face of a Sea Treader Leviathan or Reaper Leviathan, it’s wholly unexpected and utterly terrifying.

Words by Jessica Filby

49. The Thing (2002)

Konami

What it’s about: Following the events of The Thing movie, a group led by Captain Blake is dispatched to the Antarctic outpost to find out what happened to the researchers. Sadly, all they find are burned remains and a shapeshifting alien desperate to escape the frozen wasteland.

Why we like it: The Thing is my favorite horror movie, and I’m genuinely of the belief that it shouldn’t have a sequel… and yet The Thing game is so good I’m almost willing to forgive it for treading on the grisly toes of one of Carpenter’s greatest films.

While the combat is relatively simplistic, the clever implementation of the “Fear/trust system” allows for some really dynamic gameplay. Basically, it captures the paranoia and tension of the film (not an easy task), and while it’s a short experience, it’s definitely a sweet one.

Words by Tom Percival

48. Condemned: Criminal Origins (2006)

Sega

What’s it about: Framed for the murder of two colleagues after a job gone wrong, FBI agent Ethan Thomas sets out to clear his name by hunting down the serial killer truly responsible for the crimes.

Why we like it: Known today for its Middle-earth duology and upcoming Wonder Woman game, Monolith’s roots lie in horror. Besides the terrific F.E.A.R. series, it also established the Condemned IP for Sega, the first of which remains a masterclass in interactive psychological terror.

Drawing heavy thematic inspiration from The Silence of the Lambs and Se7en, Condemned is a gritty and gripping thriller, while admittedly dated from a gameplay perspective, is a genuinely unsettling experience that makes you think in whatever rare moments of respite from dread it provides.

Words by Joe Pring

47. The Outlast Trials (2023)

Red Barrels

What it’s about: The third installment in the notorious horror series, where players are forced through a series of increasingly tricky trials at the hands of a deranged doctor.

Why we like it: The Outlast series needs no introduction at this point, but Trials may well be its most underrated entry. Set during the Cold War, it follows the Murkoff Corporation as they target vulnerable individuals for a series of Nefarious experiments. After screwing night vision goggles directly into their heads, players have to navigate a series of pitch-black levels at the behest of the terrifying Dr Easterman.

Able to be played solo or co-op, it has all of the usual fare that fans of the series would expect, including scarce batteries for the goggles and limited ways to distract potential enemies. The Outlast Trials’ greatest strength is the powerlessness it forces the player into. Though you can temporarily stun foes, you can’t fight them, and stealth is your greatest ally.

The slightest noise can spell your end, and it’s the unrelenting tension that creates which truly dials up the scares to nearly unbearable levels.

Words by James Lynch

46. Realms of the Haunting (1996)

Interplay Productions

What it’s about: An FPS Adventure where players battle demons and solve puzzles in increasingly apocalyptic settings

Why we like it: Legendary developer/publisher Interplay has so many titles under their collective belts that you’d be forgiven for entirely missing this one. That said, it’s a wholly underrated gem that blends elements of games like Doom and Quake with movie-style direct storytelling. The latter comes in the form of full-motion video cutscenes, utilizing live-action actors to tell the story of the game’s battle between good and evil.

The most remarkable thing about Realms is how it develops as you play through. What starts as a run-of-the-mill haunted house story quickly becomes a foray into alternate dimensions as players take on immortal demonic entities and confront the apocalypse head-on.

It’s a game that’s very much rooted in the era it comes from, but that’s a huge part of its overall charm and appeal. It won’t leave you as terrified as some on this list, but it’s a ton of fun to play through its near-40-hour runtime.

Words by James Lynch

45. Slender: The Eight Pages (2012)

Parsec Productions

What it’s about: You play as a young girl who has to find eight pages scattered within a dark forest, all while avoiding the malevolent yet smartly dressed creature who will kill you if it spots you, or you spot it.

Why we like it: Slenderman is an absolute classic. It’s the game that swept across mobiles worldwide, with people dressing up as him for Halloween (talk about an easy costume), spreading real-life sightings, or just dedicating hours to traipsing through the in-game woods just to see if you could escape.

Ultimately, Slenderman was just outright terrifying for me at the ripe old age of 12, but it was utterly addictive. I still never managed to get those eight pages, though.

Words by Jessica Filby

44. From the Darkness (2021)

N4bA

What it’s about: A psychological and atmospheric horror set in an abandoned Soviet apartment.

Why we like it: From the Darkness is one of those sleeper games that doesn’t get anywhere near as much fanfare as it deserves. Though undeniably short, it’s a masterclass in claustrophobic and oppressive gameplay that feels more like playing the protagonist in a film than it does a game character who is in charge of their own destiny.

Setting From the Darkness in a small, unremarkable, dilapidated apartment is its greatest masterstroke. Exploring the tight corridors quickly becomes genuinely stressful as the tension builds into remarkably well-executed jump scares for such an overutilized genre trope. Don’t expect combat or engrossing gameplay here, but don’t let that put you off, either. There are far worse ways to spend a few hours.

Words by James Lynch

43. Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (2019)

Supermassive Games

What it’s about: A group of treasure hunters are captured by pirates and taken to an abandoned military ship. However, the horrors on board thrust both groups together in a fight for survival.

Why we like it: Man of Medan was the first of many games in the Dark Pictures Anthology, and since its release, these playable horror movies have gone from strength to strength. The aim is to control the narrative choices of the characters and to try and guide them all to safety by the time the credits roll.

Of course, this isn’t always guaranteed, and each game in the anthology benefits from repeated playthroughs. While it’s a little rough around the edges, Man of Medan started this journey, so players should experience this chapter first.

Words by Sam Smith

42. Doom 3 (2004)

id Software

What’s it about: In a reimagining of the original Doom, over-ambitious scientists accidentally open a portal to Hell on Mars which results in their base getting overrun by demons. Luckily, one marine steps up and takes the fight right back to the hordes of Hell.

Why we like it: Doom 3 took a very different approach than previous (and subsequent) games in the series by leaning more toward survival horror in the early hours of the game.

At first, Doomguy is a lamb to the slaughter just like everyone else on Mars, however, the more demons he kills and the bigger his guns get, this begins to change. Doomguy goes from a victim to a chainsaw-wielding dark avenger over the course of the adventure, and one with the gleeful enthusiasm for demon slaying the character is known for.

While later games would return to a more action-packed style from the very start, we’ll always appreciate Doom 3 for catering to horror fans and being a more experimental chapter in the franchise.

Words by Sam Smith

41. Resident Evil (1996)

Capcom

What’s it about: S.T.A.R.S., an elite special forces division operating out of Raccoon City, investigates reports of bizarre murders on the city’s outskirts and subsequently discovers a seemingly abandoned mansion hiding a dark secret.

Why we like it: Capcom’s remake of the original Resident Evil remains its most focused installment to date, housing the entire narrative in one of gaming’s most intricately and lovingly designed settings to date, Spencer Mansion.

While Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, and Albert Wesker would later become poster children of the franchise, it’s the mansion itself that represents Resident Evil’s most intriguing character. The building’s sordid history and how its undead occupants came to be are mysteries answered with masterful pacing.

Words by Joe Pring

40. Dredge (2023)

Black Salt Games

What’s it about: In search of steady work, a fisherman takes up a gig to become a small island town’s sole angler. What begins as a run-of-the-mill job on a remote archipelago soon becomes plagued by strange Lovecraftian phenomena hiding a dark secret.

Why we like it: For the thalassophobes among you, Dredge will be untouchable. If the thought of being pursued by eldritch horrors lurking beneath the ocean’s surface only prompts a bout of cold sweats, however, Black Salt Games’ indie hit might just be palatable.

It’s always what you can’t see that makes horror games memorable. Dredge’s minimalistic design adopts that mantra and runs with it, making sure to only ever overtly reveal its hand once tension has already grown into the monolithic sea monster that’s chosen to show its face before chowing down on your modest little tugboat.

Words by Joe Pring

39. Lisa: The First (2012)

Dingaling Productions

What it’s about: An exploration game in the style of Yume-Nikki about the experiences of a child at the hands of her abusive father.

Why we like it: While many horror games simply go for big, scary monsters or ghosts to deliver on their potential, others prefer an approach that’s far more rooted in reality. Lisa: The First is one such game. Made in RPG Maker, it serves as an exploration of the mind of a young girl named Lisa Armstrong, who has undergone immense physical abuse at the hands of her father, Marty, resulting in her suicide.

This isn’t a game that tries to scare the player or make them jump. Instead, it delivers a deeply difficult story to play through as we uncover the extent of what happened in Lisa’s short life. The gameplay loop tasks players with obtaining VHS tapes of her memories, but playing quickly becomes secondary to the enormity of the concepts and themes that this game deals with.

It does this with remarkable compassion and a distinct lack of gratuity, culminating in an overall experience that will leave you feeling empty and drained.

Words by James Lynch

38. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Shadow of Chernobyl (2007)

GSC Game World

What it’s about: S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Shadow of Chernobyl is a horror FPS set in an alternative universe where a second, considerably more bizarre event in the Chernobyl exclusion zone has irreparably altered the world around the site.

Why we like it: Creating the right atmosphere in a horror game is often half the battle, and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. absolutely nails its rendition of an alternative Pripyat/Chernobyl. The world is filled with threats that you won’t see anywhere else, from mutated creatures to irradiated humans, all in an oppressive and dark world with a ton of environmental threats.

It would be remiss to talk about Shadow of Chernobyl without mentioning its compelling narrative. Though the “humans were the real threat all along” is a trope for a reason, it doesn’t feel like one here. Instead, all threats are created relatively equal, and danger lies around every corner. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. is a game that offers little to no respite from start to finish, as the feeling of hopelessness overrides all else.

Words by James Lynch

37. Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly (2003)

Temco

What it’s about: A sequel that keeps the spirit of the series alive in mechanics alone, Fatal Frame 2 tosses the first game’s story and puts you in the shoes of Mio, one of two twins who’s tasked with keeping her sister alive as they uncover the mystery behind the Crimson Sacrifice ritual.

Why we like it: While the first Fatal Frame game had a basic story centered on taking pictures of spirits to combat them, the sequel takes that idea and attaches an incredibly deep and enthralling story to it.

The parallels drawn between the twins you play as and the twins involved in the ritual unravel in ways you won’t expect, keeping the story engaging enough that you’ll want to push through the scares to see what happens. What’s more, it’s got multiple endings that, without spoiling anything, don’t hold back when it comes to brutality.

Despite releasing in 2003, this game holds up incredibly well, and it’s a must-play for any fan of the horror genre.

Words by Carver Fisher

36. Alan Wake (2010)

Remedy Entertainment

What it’s about: A best-selling author suffering from writer’s block travels to the small town of Bright Falls looking for inspiration, only to get sucked into a dark and surreal mystery when his wife is dragged into a lake. Oh, and his latest novel, which he has no recollection of writing, is starting to come true.

Why we like it: It’s rare that a horror game comes in and delivers something completely new, but that’s exactly what Alan Wake did in 2010. The story of a writer who is suddenly living through the events of his work is smart and complex, keeping you on the edge of your seat from one episode to the next.

It’s also a ridiculously claustrophobic and tense experience that uses light to combat its shadowy enemies in a town where regular ammo is at a premium. Burning through your assailants with a flashlight just before they pounce on you or narrowly reaching the safe haven of a streetlamp before being overwhelmed did little for my blood pressure. Still, it made for one of the most unique horror games in recent memory.

While its sequel is arguably even better, upping the ante (and the weirdness) in almost every way, the original Alan Wake is a cult classic that’s established itself as video game royalty.

Words by Nathan Warby

35. Clock Tower (1995)

Limited Run Games

What it’s about: A young girl is sent to an orphanage beneath a huge Clock Tower, only for a crazed serial killer to break in and relentlessly stalk her with a huge pair of scissors.

Why we like it: While Clock Tower shows its age today, in 1995, this point-and-click survival horror game was utterly terrifying. Players needed to explore the Clock Tower and solve puzzles to avoid Scissorman while he went from room to room hunting them.

The game spawned several sequels, but the original remains the most compelling. The stalking mechanic is still used in horror games to this day. Should a Clock Tower remake ever happen, Scissorman will become much more than a cult horror icon.

Words by Sam Smith

34. Inside (2016)

Playdead

What it’s about: A young boy who’s been inexplicably drawn to a mysterious lab must avoid guards and dogs while solving puzzles to discover the laboratory’s dark secrets.

Why we like it: Not all horror games have to rely on jump scares and creatures so horrific they’d give HP Lovecraft a heart attack. That can’t be said of Inside.

All this game needs is a suitably spooky atmosphere, incredible visuals, and an ending so bleak it’ll have you wondering if you ever should have picked up that controller.

Words by Tom Percival

33. Prey (2017)

Arkane Studios

What it’s about: Arkane developed a (sort of) reboot to a cult classic game from 2006 that had its actual sequel canceled, one that tosses out most of the original’s story and keeps the name. Despite having bizarre origins, Prey (2017) stands as one of the best immersive sims ever made.

Why we like it: While Prey’s intro is what most people remember about it years later, the experience of trying to survive on a space station with limited resources as mimics jumpscare you, and strange, near-incomprehensible monsters wait around every corner.

And, while experienced players have essentially broken this game in half by abusing its physics systems and the goo gun, that horror is always there with the Mooncrash expansion adding roguelike elements that keep things fresh.

While it may not be your typical survival horror experience, Prey has enough scares to keep you on your toes through a first playthrough and enough secrets to keep you glued through several runs.

Words by Carver Fisher

32. Silent Hill 4 (2004)

Konami

What it’s about: The fourth main series game in the now-legendary Silent Hill franchise, it’s the first to take the game outside the titular town.

Why we like it: Silent Hill 4 might take a backseat in conversations about the best of the series, but it remains an excellent genre entry in its own right. It changed a lot about the series, including the introduction of immortal ghost characters and breakable weapons, and many of the changes feel immediately at home. Combat gameplay is still addictive here, and the puzzles are as prevalent and important as ever.

Moving out of Silent Hill was a bold choice, and there is a solid argument to say the wrong one. But taken on its own merits, Silent Hill 4 does more than enough to warrant inclusion on this list.

The atmosphere is just as oppressive as fans of the series would expect, and the story captures that heady blend of misfortune and overarching evil that sets the series apart from its immediate peers. With solid graphics and comfortable exploration to boot, it’s well worth revisiting in 2024.

Words by James Lynch

31. The Evil Within 2 (2017)

Tango Gameworks

What it’s about: Sebastian Castellanos survived being stuck in a cruel, artificial dream in the first Evil Within. The sequel blurs the lines between reality and sends this detective right back into the nightmare.

Why we like it: The Evil Within 1 had some highlight moments, but it was a deeply flawed first outing for Tango that felt like it was trying a bit too hard to replay Resident Evil 4’s greatest hits. The Evil Within 2 doesn’t have that issue.

Between having a semi-open world that rewards exploration and just the right balance of resources when played on higher difficulties, this game is one of the best survival horror experiences out there in terms of leaning into the survival part of the name. Using every tool at your disposal and abusing stealth is a must if you want to survive.

This, on top of the unique boss encounters, mind-bending set pieces, and varied environments as you delve deeper into the Evil Within 2’s bizarre nightmare reality makes this game stand out as one of the survival horror greats.

It may not have the same prestige as classics from the late 90s/early 2000s, but the Evil Within deserves a spot in the pantheon of games that inspired it.

Words by Carver Fisher

30. Nanashi No Game (2011)

Square Enix

What it’s about: A first-person survival horror where a college student tries to overcome a curse placed on her by the titular game.

Why we like it: Known in English as “The Game with No Name,” this Nintendo DS exclusive borrows from classic horror films like The Ring to deliver on a premise that could so easily have been held back by the platform it released on.

The player takes on the role of a university student in Tokyo, who has just been sent the game by her classmate. Unfortunately, starting it up places a curse on the student that is guaranteed to result in their death seven days later.

Like many horror games released on the DS, it’s all about solving puzzles and progressing through the narrative rather than dealing with complex mechanics. Though this approach isn’t for everyone, it’s easily the best way to deliver on the excellent story the developers have created.

The real highlight is the sections where we get to play through the cursed game within a game. This 8-bit experience does a remarkable job of inserting the player into the narrative without the need for exceptional graphics.

Words by James Lynch

29. Dead Space 2 (2011)

EA

What it’s about: Isaac Clarke survives his ordeal with the undead Necromorphs only to find that the alien pathogen that turns dead humans into monsters has followed him to a nearby space station.

Why we like it: In space, no one can hear you scream, but your neighbors will. If Dead Space 1 was Alien, then Dead Space 2 is Aliens. The game was more action-packed than the original but was still a survival horror game at its core.

While many purists still prefer the first Dead Space entry, as far as fun gameplay goes, Dead Space 2 is the definitive experience. As Dead Space 1 received a remake in 2023, fans of the series are eagerly waiting to see if Dead Space 2 will receive the same treatment – and it fully deserves to.

Words by Sam Smith

28. MADiSON (2022)

Bloodious Games

What it’s about: Psychological first-person, narrative-driven horror where the player wakes up alone and must uncover puzzles to work their way out.

Why we like it: The Steam page for MADiSON proclaims it as the “scientifically proven scariest game of all time” (according to the Science of Scare), and it’s genuinely in with a fair shout. The game opens with the player covered in blood and alone in a room. It quickly becomes apparent that you are there at the behest of a demon, the titular MADiSON, who wants to force you through an ancient and brutal ritual.

At its core, the game is very much about solving puzzles and uncovering a way out of the situation. What it does brilliantly is make the player feel unendingly hopeless and without recourse.

The defining mechanic also elevates the experience significantly. Players are given a disposable camera that allows them to see beyond the real world as they shake a Polaroid and the demon’s true machinations become clear.

Those few seconds before each reveal are easily some of the most uncomfortable in gaming, and you’ll find yourself wanting out of the game as quickly as possible (in the best possible way).

Words by James Lynch

27. Layers of Fear (2016)

Aspyr

What it’s about: An artist returns home to finish his greatest work, but there’s something sinister waiting for the painter in his workshop.

Why we like it: Sharing some of its DNA with PT, Layers of Fear is a mind-bending puzzle game that doesn’t rely on cheap thrills and shocks to scare the player.

Instead, as you creep around the labyrinthian mansion, discovering the artist’s tragic secrets, the tension slowly builds as creeks and bumps in the house are blown out of all proportion by your growing paranoia and the game’s oppressive atmosphere of “wrongness”.

Words by Tom Percival

26. Golden Light (2022)

Mr. Pink

What it’s about: Honestly? I’ve played this game several times, and I still couldn’t tell you. You play as a weird meat man with a television head, your girlfriend gets eaten by the planet itself, and you’re tasked with delving deeper and deeper into the randomly generated depths to pull her back out.

Why we like it: Golden Light is a repulsive game. It’s got a certain crust to it that permeates every inch of it. You get the sense the game itself hates that you’re playing it. Its nature as a roguelike makes everything random, including the items you pick up and what they do.

For instance, you may find a shotgun and think you have a powerful weapon. Except it’s a shotgun that heals what it shoots at, making it an active detriment. The solution? Shoot yourself instead.

The problem is that it makes a ton of noise, noise that could attract enemies like the Maneater, a giant, polka-dancing deer with a man’s head. Also, any item could be a mimic just waiting to jump out and kill you. It’s a one-of-a-kind experience that’s worth playing if you’re a fan of horror and don’t mind a bit of jank.

Words by Anyka Pettigrew

25. Little Nightmares 2 (2021)

Bandai Namco

What’s it about: The story of Little Nightmares II follows Mono, a boy with a paper bag over his head who saves Six – the protagonist from the previous game – from a hunter. Together, they escape and end up in a spine-chilling place called Pale City, where they must not only survive its horrors but also uncover its darkest secrets.

Why we like it: Little Nightmares II is among the best sequels in gaming. This peculiar universe, where cute things – like its protagonist – collide with the most spooky places and terrifying characters, creates a gruesome atmosphere that keeps you on the edge of your seat.

While the platform and puzzle formula from the first title remains mostly the same, the new mystery Mono and Six have to unravel is intricate, deep, and absolutely captivating. Plus, the new nightmares are more ‘realistic’ as they represent everyday situations (like what happens inside a school or a hospital), so the experience becomes more immersive.

Words by Raissa Jerez Perazzo

24. Fear and Hunger (2018)

Happy Paintings

What it’s about: Horrific dungeon crawler with impressive roguelike and JRPG elements.

Why we like it: If, for some bizarre reason, I was only allowed one word to sum up Fear and Hunger, it would have to be bleak. The game is centered on dungeon crawling through Dantean planes of existence, each seemingly more unrelentingly horrible than the last. The relatively lowkey ambient soundtrack underscores this brilliantly, to the point where you’ll continually be surprised at just how brutal this game can be.

Fear and Hunger also has some genuinely impressive game design to back up its overall theme. The game features four classes plus the option to recruit additional NPC help, and its turn-based combat would feel equally at home in a AAA release. The game is so bleak that it inevitably won’t be for everyone, but for true horror aficionados, look no further than this indie gem.

Words by James Lynch

23. Outlast 2 (2013)

Red Barrels

What it’s about: Two journalists visit a rural community while investigating a disappearance only to find themselves stalked by a murderous cult of crazed psychopaths who want to sacrifice them to their god.

Why we like it: Outlast 2 borrows heavily from Stephen King’s Children of the Corn novel, but this is no bad thing. While the first Outlast game saw players locked in a metal institute that had been taken over by the patients, Outlast 2 had us running through fields of corn while robed cultists stalked us with sythes.

It was truly terrifying. The game features no combat, and the only thing the player has is their camcorder to see in the dark, making Outlast 2 the most intense game of hide-and-seek we’ve ever played. Just make sure your batteries don’t run out…

Words by Sam Smith

22. The Mortuary Assistant (2022)

DreadXP

What it’s about: The Mortuary Assistant puts you in the surgical gown of Rebecca Owens, a freshly qualified mortician who is starting work at River Fields Mortuary. What should be a dream job (some people like hanging out with the dead) turns into a nightmare when her new boss reveals a demon lurks in the mortuary, and it wants Rebecca’s body for its own.

Why we like it: The Mortuary Assistant is a creepy game that balances the mundane horror of mortuary work with the terror of demonic hallucinations, and it’s every bit as fun as it sounds. In terms of gameplay you’ll be solving puzzles, preparing corpses for burial, and trying to stop a demon from possessing you (classic mortician work really).

Words by Tom Percival

21. SOMA (2015)

Frictional Games

What it’s about: A survival horror set in an underwater remote research facility, with clues and mystery elements for players to untangle.

Why we like it: Fellow thalassophobia sufferers will likely find SOMA to be one of the scariest and most oppressive games on this list. Designed in Frictional Games’ inimitable style, SOMA is set aboard the underwater research base PATHOS-II, 80 years in the future. After a catastrophic event wipes out the human race, those who remain on the base serve as the very last vestiges of humanity.

It’s that sense of isolation that provides SOMA’s most significant appeal. While it doesn’t have the irrepressible scares that Amnesia offers, it fills the player with a sense of dread that it’s difficult to see a way out of while playing through. The writers did a brilliant job of driving home the idea that the most frightening things are not Lovecraftian horrors or unknowable beings but rather narrative events and overall feelings that are grounded in intense reality.

Words by James Lynch

20. Five Nights At Freddy’s (2014)

ScottGames

What it’s about: Working as the newly instated Night Guard of Freddy Fazbears Pizzeria, you’re suddenly met with the horrible realization that you’re not protecting the pizzeria from break-ins, but rather yourself from the homicidal animatronic characters that roam the restaurant at night.

Why we like it: A best horror games list wouldn’t be complete without Five Nights at Freddy’s. This terrifying adventure sees a relatively minimalistic style of gameplay and proves just how easily you can make an adventure terrifying while staying in the same room.

There’s resource management, plenty of jumpscares, creepy music, blackouts, and incredibly detailed lore to boot, making it the perfect horror game for anyone looking to invest in a tragic tale or just to be scared out of their minds by an animatronic duck (we’re looking at you, Chica).

Words by Jessica Filby

19. Amnesia: The Bunker (2023)

Frictional Games

What it’s about: Trapped in a bunker during the heat of World War 1, you’re tasked with escaping a monstrosity that’s tunneling through the trenches.

Why we like it: Amnesia: The Dark Descent was a head-turner when it came out in 2010, with its mix of puzzle-solving, inventive scares, and an unrelenting sense of dread and helplessness. Machine for Pigs was a bit of a disappointment in comparison, but The Bunker came along to push the series in a new direction.

This game bucks the everlasting horror trend of run-and-hide gameplay while keeping a level of tension more combat-oriented games in the genre lose. Bullets and other tools like grenades are essential for surviving against the big bad, sure, but they’re also a resource for opening doors and unlocking pathways that have to be managed.

It’s a well-balanced experience that requires you to make the right choices in all the worst situations. The player always has power and agency, but you’ll never gain enough control for the game to stop being scary. This one isn’t for the faint of heart.

Words by Carver Fisher

18. 999: Nine Hours, Nine Persons, Nine Doors (2009)

Spike

What it’s about: The first installment in the Zero Escape series follows an abducted college student forced to play through a life-or-death game on a sinking cruise liner.

Why we like it: Part visual novel, part game, 999: Nine Hours, Nine Persons, Nine Doors is an absolute sleeper hit that deserves its spot as one of the best games on the original Nintendo DS. It follows a student kidnapped and forced to play the “Nonary Game,” which thrusts its participants into a life-or-death situation aboard a sinking liner.

As was clearly the intention on the developer’s part, the game’s greatest strength is its story, toeing the line between high-stakes thriller and classic horror. The game’s narrator might be a bit of a love/hate situation for some, but it feels right at home as part of the broader focus on prioritizing the story over everything else.

The prevalence of puzzles also works very well, and their design is intuitive. If you’re looking for a game that doesn’t put the emphasis on intense gameplay, 999 remains a great option.

Words by James Lynch

17. Resident Evil 4

Capcom

What it’s about: After the president’s daughter is kidnapped by a mysterious cult (yes, seriously) Leon Kennedy is dispatched to Spain to rescue her. Once there, however, Leon uncovers a deeper conspiracy to take over the United States.

Why we like it: Beyond its bonkers premise, Resident Evil 4 is widely considered one of the best games in the series and is credited with reinvigorating Capcom’s most iconic franchise. The decision to move away from the T-Virus was a bold one, but it paid off in spades, catching even veteran players, who thought they knew how to handle a zombie outbreak, off guard.

When you combine that rotten surprise with a fresh setting, revolting bosses, and vastly improved voice acting (there’s no “Jill Sandwiches” to be found here), you have a recipe for something truly special.

Words by Tom Percival

16. The Medium (2021)

Bloober Team

What it’s about: As a Medium, the protagonist, Marianne, has the ability to communicate with the dead, as well as the skills to navigate both the spirit world and the real world. Traversing through an abandoned resort in Soviet-era Poland, Marianne must solve puzzles, stay alive, and help the dead move on.

Why we like it: It bears mentioning that Horror games are not my thing. I’m incredibly jumpy and not the biggest fan of being scared in a video game (Disney Dreamlight Valley and Stardew are two of my favorite games, if that helps). However, The Medium changed that entirely.

There was something about its setting that both repulsed and enthralled me. Whether it was the beautifully unsettling graphics, slicing down the skin to get through doors, or the heart-racing moments avoiding the monsters of the Spirit World, I just couldn’t get enough.

The puzzles were challenging, the story was heartbreaking, and the tension was just high enough to force me to turn those lights off and really get into the spooky vibes.

Words by Jessica Filby

15. Silent Hill (1999)

Konami

What it’s about: A man and his daughter are caught in a car accident outside Silent Hill, which leads to the daughter’s disappearance. Her father then enters the nightmarish town to find her, only to be confronted by the horrors that lurk there – and within himself.

Why we like it: Silent Hill helped define the survival horror genre, and while Resident Evil opted for zombies and bioterror, this series went in a different direction.

Silent Hill was all about being inside a haunted town with nothing but a lead pipe and a flashlight for protection. Sure, you could shoot the monsters eventually, but this was only as a last resort, and running away was often wiser. Silent Hill was the first game that made players feel helpless and focus on their survival rather than combat, and this gave birth to an entire subgenre of horror games.

Words by Sam Smith

14. Phasmophobia (2020)

Kinetic Games

What it’s about: A horror investigation that sees players team up to solve hauntings in schools, prisons, houses, and everywhere in between.

Why we like it: Phasmophobia has a genuine claim to being the best multiplayer horror game in the world right now. Able to be tackled solo or in a team of up to four, the game allows players to fulfill all of their ghost-hunting fantasies as they explore creepy locations with high-tech equipment, all to find and identify the entity that stalks the halls.

It’s the interactivity of Phasmophobia that really elevates the horror. Proximity voice chat means that you can quickly find yourself alone in the larger buildings, while you will need to actively call out to ghosts to take advantage of the equipment on offer. The moment the lights go out for the first time and the hunters turn into the hunted, you’ll find yourself desperate to come back for more.

Words by James Lynch

13. Darkwood (2014)

Crunching Koalas

What it’s about: Top-down pixel art survival horror where the player must use all their ingenuity to prepare during the day and survive the night.

Why we like it: Horror games and pixel art might seem like a combination that would struggle to deliver on scares, but Darkwood is a game that delivers in so many ways. The game’s semi-open world hides untold Lovecraftian horrors, as players use survival mechanics and crafting to survive the night and progress the story.

Darkwood doesn’t do anything particularly ingenious from a mechanical standpoint, but its ability to create an oppressive environment and atmosphere sets it apart from the competition. The game’s forest also feels impressively unique for such a ubiquitous horror setting and the threats to the player are unlike anything you’ll see anywhere else.

Words by James Lynch

12. Alan Wake 2 (2024)

Remedy

What it’s about: While the original Alan Wake caught the attention of gamers in 2010 with its unique flashlight mechanics, the game hasn’t aged too well. Its sequel builds on that concept of light and dark by bringing it past just a gimmick, creating a bizarre horror story that stands on its own two legs without needing the context of the original.

Why we like it: Remedy’s unique eye for horror and game direction really shines here. Where Control had light horror elements and some creepy moments, Alan Wake 2 fleshes out that unique brand of dark comedic horror and integrates live-action cuts in a way that’ll put you on a fast track to the uncanny valley. In a good way.

With an eye for dark comedy to break the tension, this exceptionally well-paced adventure will have you fist-pumping one minute and curled up, shielding your eyes with dread in the next. It understands that the key to creating tension is having some quiet moments, but it also knows how to create expectations and subvert them in a way that’ll truly surprise you.

As a complete package, Alan Wake 2 is one of the best horror games money can buy, and its expansions will only flesh out the strange, interconnected universe Remedy’s building.

Words by Carver Fisher

11. Resident Evil 2 (2019)

Capcom

What’s it about: Rookie police officer Leon S. Kennedy arrives for his first day on the job in Raccoon City to find it overrun with the undead. Accompanied by Claire Redfield, who has returned to the city on the same fateful day in search of her brother Chris, the pair attempt to escape the Umbrella Corporation’s machinations before the zombie-infested mountain town goes up in flames.

Why we like it: Attributing the success of Capcom’s remake to a singular element is reductive, so before I address the elephant in the room, waxing lyrical about Resident Evil 2’s remake as a whole is only fair.

Just like it did with 2002’s remake of the OG Resident Evil, Capcom proved, yet again in 2019, that it’s second to none in how much love, care, and attention it dedicates to its IP. Resident Evil 2’s facelift modernized third-person horror for modern audiences, maintaining familiarity for fans of the original while also ensuring it wasn’t just retreading the same ground.

Nothing exemplifies the latter better than Mr. X. A minor presence in the original, Umbrella’s fedora-wearing Tyrant is the true star of 2019’s revisit. The viral sensation’s semi-unscripted nature made sure you never felt safe scouting the halls of the RCPD.

Words by Joe Pring

10. P.T. (2014)

Konami

What’s it about: An unnamed protagonist wakes up on the floor of a dilapidated, unfurnished room, the only point of interest being a door leading into an infinitely repeating hallway that becomes progressively more malevolent on every subsequent loop.

Why we like it: We all know by now that P.T., as its namesake suggested, was intended to be a playable teaser for Hideo Kojima and Guillermo del Toro’s Silent Hills. Tragically, the former’s exit from Konami scuppered those plans, but P.T. remains proof that the gaming auteur has the chops to create best-in-class horror experiences.

P.T. is barely more than a few hours in length, but no second is wasted. No other game, period, has managed to replicate P.T.’s masterful tension-building with little more than a corridor designed with intent. Turning a corner has never been as stomach-churning.

Words by Joe Pring

9. Amnesia: The Dark Descent (2010)

Frictional Games

What it’s about: First-person horror adventure where players must solve puzzles and avoid dangers in the game’s terrifying castle setting.

Why we like it: Of all the horror games to be released in the 21st century, few were as significantly impactful as Amnesia: The Dark Descent. Taking control of Daniel, players have the theoretically simple task of navigating through Castle Brennenburg while avoiding the myriad dangers it presents.

There are two things that really set Amnesia apart from other games. The first is the Sanity meter, which is immensely difficult to maintain at times and offers a perpetual source of threat while working through the castle’s vast halls.

The other is the sheer unexpected nature of the dangers, which are as numerous as they are terrifying. It all combines into a heady concoction that offers no respite, and you’ll find yourself white-knuckling your peripherals from start to finish.



Words by James Lynch

8. Dead Space (2023)

EA

What’s it about: Engineer Isaac Clarke sets out with a team to learn the fate of mining vessel USG Ishimura and his girlfriend, Nicole, the ship’s chief medical officer. Instead of a loving reunion, Clarke and co. arrive to find the crew wiped out and returned to life as undead horrors.

Why we like it: Motive’s 2023 remake is the superior version thanks to its loving, ground-up recreation of the USG Ishimura, gameplay modernization, and vastly expanded sound design, but it’s all thanks to Visceral’s (then EA Redwood) OG that series fans were able to relive Clarke’s first nightmare to begin with.

Putting aside the Alien-inspired setting, though, the real star of Dead Space has always been its central antagonist. Visceral’s decision to tie the Necromorphs’ disgusting design into a novel dismemberment mechanic is the sort of genre innovation survival horror was crying out for back in the late noughties, and it paid off big time.

Words by Joe Pring

7. Until Dawn (2015)

PlayStation

What it’s about: A group of teens take a trip to a luxurious cabin in the Rockies and find themselves attacked by a mysterious maniac. Unfortunately for these kids, though, there’s something far worse lurking in the mountain forest.

Why do we like it? Have you ever watched a horror movie and thought, “Why are they doing that? That’s ridiculous!” Well, Until Dawn lets you learn the hard way that surviving a serial killer or escaping from a cannibalistic monster isn’t as easy as you might think.

Using clever, quick-time events and the Playstation 4 motion controls, you’ll have to have quick reactions and a steady hand if you want the teens to survive. Or if you’re feeling a bit more sadistic, you can let them all die; the choice is yours, and the story will play out differently depending on who lives and who dies.

Words by Tom Percival

6. Lethal Company (2023)

ZEEKERSS

What it’s about: Co-op horror where teams of players scavenge from abandoned moons for valuable scrap to sell.

Why we like it: There is something uniquely brilliant about the use of proximity chat in co-op horror games. It serves as a way of isolating players who stray too far from their friends and delivers that singular moment of realization where nobody is around to help, and danger is around every corner.

Lethal Company is one of the best examples of that. As groups scrabble around to collect enough scrap to satisfy their corporate overlords, getting separated is unbelievably easy.

The game uses procedural generation to keep each run-through feeling fresh, and it has a distinct advantage over games like Phasmophobia. The cel-shaded graphics also do a lot of the heavy lifting, adding a grainy, dark film to proceedings that drives home the fact that players are exploring the void of space.

Monsters are also varied and fun, seemingly appearing at the most inopportune times to bring about the doom of your team. Alongside the aforementioned Phasmo, it’s one of the best multiplayer horror experiences out there.

Words by James Lynch

5. Resident Evil 7 (2017)

Capcom

What’s it about: Searching for his estranged wife Mia, Ethan Winters is drawn into investigating a remote plantation situated in the Louisiana wetlands, only to find the land’s owners infected by a behavior and form-altering fungus.

Why we like it: Capcom went back to the drawing board with Resident Evil 7, taking the commendable risk of completely upending its flagship IP’s established formula after the series’ sixth installment was critically panned.

Sporting a fresh first-person perspective, unconventional setting, and an unknown enemy, Resident Evil 7 eschewed action-oriented gameplay in favor of returning to its roots of slower, more considered gameplay and an emphasis on resource management.

Without decades of baggage weighing down its narrative, Ethan’s story was able to breathe new life into triple-A survival horror, justifying the development of an equally well-received sequel four years later.

Words by Joe Pring

4. Dead By Daylight (2016)

Behaviour Interactive

What’s it about: Behaviour Interactive’s asymmetrical 1v4 multiplayer horror game where you either act as one of 4 Survivors or play as terrifying Killers who have to eliminate their victims.

Every Survivor and Killer can access unique perks that benefit them during a match. Survivors need to work together to power generators and open the exit gates to escape safely. Meanwhile, the Killer causes carnage by hunting everyone down and putting them on sacrificial hooks for the malevolent force, The Entity.

Why we love it: Not many multiplayer games are quite as unique as Dead By Daylight. Whether you’re striking terror into innocent victims or scrambling to repair the next generator, a match of DbD is always an engaging experience.

It’s ideal to play with a good group of friends, especially if you don’t fancy one of the many multiplayer shooting games on the market.

Diehard horror fans also have a lot to love thanks to the myriad of crossovers Behaviour Interactive has delivered over the years. From surviving as Resident Evil’s Leon Kennedy to wreaking havoc as Chucky or Michael Myers, there’s a character for everyone to enjoy.

Words by Tyler Constable

3. The Last of Us (2013)

Naughty Dog

What it’s about: The Last of Us follows Joel and Ellie as they make their way across the wasteland of what was America following a horrifying fungal plague that turned humanity into vicious cannibalistic zombies.

Why we love it: The Last of Us is a contender for the best game ever made, largely thanks to its hauntingly beautiful story and sympathetic characters. There’s been plenty of digital ink spilled praising this game, but needless to say, you don’t find many games as nuanced as this on shelves.

Yet it’s important to remember that under its glossy and prestigious exterior lies an impressively difficult survival horror game that will have even hardened horror veterans flinching at the sound of a click (if you know, you know).

Words by Tom Percival

2. Alien: Isolation (2014)

The Creative Assembly

What’s it about: Amanda Ripley, desperately searching for answers regarding the whereabouts of her missing mother, finally finds answers 15 years later aboard the Sevastopol space station, but it’s more than she bargained for.

Why we like it: As Fede Alvarez would achieve almost exactly a decade later with Alien: Romulus, Creative Assembly perfectly captured the sense of claustrophobic space horror synonymous with Ridley Scott’s original film in 2014’s Alien: Isolation.

Splicing design elements of Ken Levine’s BioShock with classic Metroidvania progression, Sevastopol is a fantastically realized playground for the Xenomorph and Amanda to play their prolonged game of cat and mouse.

Having the Xeno be an insurmountable force unable to be killed was the wise decision for maximum tension. Sadly, the whole conceit fell apart towards the game’s final quarter, but everything prior was and still is peak Alien.

Words by Joe Pring

1. Silent Hill 2 (2001)

Bloober Team

What it’s about: A man travels to the haunted town of Silent Hill after receiving a letter from his dead wife asking him to meet her there. All sorts of visceral and psychological horror ensues in a fight for survival where he’ll need to confront his own demons.

Why we like it: Silent Hill 2 improved on its already stellar predecessor in every way. The game dealt with themes of guilt, trauma, and violence as part of its story, and many of its uncomfortable revelations will stick with players for years to come.

As a videogame, Silent Hill 2 is survival horror in its purest form. James isn’t a soldier or a former marine; he’s just a man with a dark past, and the hellish entities of the town are going to pull his secrets out of him, even if it kills him.

Words by Sam Smith

