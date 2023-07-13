How many FNAF games are there? All games & books in order

Few franchises are as popular as Five Nights at Freddy’s, and even fewer have such a large franchise, encompassing tons of graphic novels, books, games, and spinoffs. So how many FNAF games are there and what about the books? Here’s everything you need to know.

In comparison to gaming giants like Call of Duty, Five Nights at Freddy’s may seem a little small, but when you take a deeper look into the franchise it’s easy to see how expansive these horror games really are. After all, with such deep lore and a movie on the way, it’s not uncommon to wonder just how many FNAF games and books there really are.

So, here’s everything you need to know about the franchise, just in case you want to take up another shift at that hallowed pizza place. We’re including how many games and books there are, how you can buy them, and what order they came out in.

How many FNAF Games are there in total?

Scott Cawthon

Overall, there are 13 Five Nights at Freddy’s games out there, with eight of them being part of the main series and the other five acting as spinoffs. The first game came out on August 8, 2012 and the latest title, was released on December 16, 2021.

All the FNAF games in order of their release and whether they’re spinoffs have been listed below:

Five Nights at Freddy’s (2014) Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (2014) Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 (2015) Five Nights at Freddy’s 4 (2015) Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location (2016) Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator (2017) Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted (2019) Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach (2021)

Spin offs

FNaF World (2016) Ultimate Custom Night (2018) Five Nights at Freddy’s: Special Delivery (2019) Freddy in Space 2 (2019) Security Breach: Fury’s Rage (2021)

How many FNAF Books & novels are there?

Scott Cawthon

Accompanying the 13 FNAF games are the many books and novels that encompass this expansive franchise. Altogether there are 28 different books and novels in the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise, with 15 of those being novels, two being guides, and 11 being the Fazbear Frights graphic novel series.

All the novels and books along with their release dates and purchase links are listed below:

Novels

Fazbear Frights – Anthology series of Mystery Horror Novels.

Guides:

Graphic Novels

