Final Destination 6 sparks speculation after past star appears on set

News has circulated of a past franchise alumn appearing on the set of Final Destination 6 which has fans wondering if she will return as her original character.

Final Destination: Bloodlines has everyone excited for the return of one of horror’s biggest and most loved franchises. It’s been a long time coming with the fifth installment having premiered in 2011. With actor Tony Todd returning as William Bludworth, actor AJ Cook was also spotted on set.

CriticalOverlord posted a photo on X/Twitter of Cook saying, “AJ Cook was on set for FINAL DESTINATION 6.”

The Final Destination 6 snap has sparked speculation that Cook could possibly return as her character Kimberly Corman from Final Destination 2. It’s not uncommon for prior characters to make their return, especially if they evaded death and survived.

Final Destination 2 takes place one year after the events of the explosion of Flight 180. Kimberly and her friends are on their way to Daytona Beach for spring break. While on the entrance ramp to the highway, she has a premonition of multiple deaths. It leads her to stall the car and save almost everyone who was meant to die.

Death soon comes after her and her friends. By the end of the movie, Kimberly survives alongside state trooper Burke. Final Destination fans know it’s never really the end as escaping Death can be almost impossible.

Cook reappeared as her character in an alternate ending version of Final Destination 3. In the DVD bonus edition, Kimberly and Burke are both dismembered by a wood chipper. But seeing as the scene was an alternate ending it’s not fully categorized as an official end to the character.

Unconfirmed leaks for the storyline of Final Destination 6 reveal it will focus on a woman who saved people from a tower collapse 50 years ago. Death works his way back through her family.

Final Destination 6 has no set release date yet, but you can catch up on other movies releasing this month.