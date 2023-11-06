With Insidious: The Red Door on Netflix now, fans might be wondering: is the fifth movie in the Insidious franchise also the last?

Insidious 5, aka The Red Door, is the fifth chapter in the horror franchise. In summer, the sequel arrived in cinemas, marking more than five years since the previous installment, The Last Key.

Although the critics weren’t too enthusiastic about the movie, giving it a 38% Rotten Tomatoes score, Insidious: The Red Door went down well with audiences, who gave it 70% – the highest in the franchise.

Article continues after ad

While the spooky season has been and gone, plenty of viewers have been tuning into the horror flick now that it’s landed on Netflix. But the question remains: is The Red Door the last Insidious movie?

Article continues after ad

Is Insidious: The Red Door the last one?

Right now, Insidious: The Red Door is the last Insidious movie in the film series, with the synopsis even describing it as the “final chapter of the Lambert family’s terrifying saga.” However, producer Jason Blum hasn’t completely ruled out the idea for a sixth chapter in the future.

Article continues after ad

Speaking to DiscussingFilm in July, he said: “You better see this Insidious, it’s the last one! To give a more serious answer, [The Red Door] is going to be the last we’re going to see of Insidious for a while. It may not be a forever rest, but it’s certainly going to be a very long rest.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“So, if someone comes up with some idea in 10 years, who knows? But there’s not a plan – as there has been with every prior Insidious movie – there’s no current plan in place for number six.”

Article continues after ad

In short, if you’re hoping to see Insidious 6, don’t hold your breath, but also don’t lose all hope. We’ve seen plenty of franchises return over the years – never say never.

What is Insidious: The Red Door about?

The official synopsis reads: “In Insidious: The Red Door, the horror franchise’s original cast returns for the final chapter of the Lambert family’s terrifying saga.

“To put their demons to rest once and for all, Josh (Patrick Wilson) and a college-aged Dalton (Ty Simpkins) must go deeper into The Further than ever before, facing their family’s dark past and a host of new and more horrifying terrors that lurk behind the red door.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Insidious: The Red Door is on Netflix now, and you can read more about the movie below: