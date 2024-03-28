Every actor competing in Physical 100 Season 2

Besides national athletes, professional fighters, and bodybuilders, Physical 100 Season 2 included celebrities and actors in its cast – here’s every career actor on the show.

To find the perfect physique, Physical 100 considered all options and excluded no one. The competition series is known for mixing people of various backgrounds, even if they are celebrities and influencers, as long as they are avid fitness enthusiasts.

Single Inferno’s Kang So-yeon was included in the cast for being on the hit Netflix dating series, but also for her background as a boxing gym owner and fitness athlete. For Season 2 of Physical 100, there were some notable actors on the roster.

Here’s everything to know about the actors in the competition series, their on-screen works, and how far they got.

Lee Hyun-jin

Lee Hyun-jin joined Physical 100 Season 2 as a model and actor who has been active since 2007. He has appeared in supporting and guest roles, and a few main roles. He has starred in Assorted Gems, Family Honor, and Operation Proposal.

K-drama fans would remember him for his supporting role in the hit drama SKY Castle as Teacher Jo Tae-joon. He also played a guest role in one episode of Inspector Koo. In 2021, he played the character Ji-yong in Work Later, Drink Now, and reprised the role in Season 2.

One of his earliest movie roles was in 2008’s Boy Meets World and starred in Plump Revolution in 2012. For Physical 100 Season 2, he was contestant #48. With the series not showing every win and elimination, it’s assumed he was eliminated during the death match.

Justin Harvey

Justin Harvey is one of the few non-Koreans who joined the competition series. He currently resides in South Korea as an actor. Originally from South Africa, he got his big break as a mercenary in the hit psychological thriller The Witch: Part 2. The Other One.

He’s also starred in New World, Night in Paradise, and I Saw the Devil. Harvey is making a name for himself in the Korean entertainment industry speaking Korean, Afrikaans, and Dutch.

The actor has gotten far in Physical 100 Season 2 having won his death match against Jeon Jong-hyuk. As part of Lee Jae-yoon’s team, he won Quest 1 and advanced to the third quest. His team also advanced to the fourth quest.

Lee Kyu-ho

Entering the competition was notable Korean actor Lee Kyu-ho. The 39-year-old actor is known among K-drama fans for various roles. His first K-drama role was as Yong-sik in te 2014 drama Healer. He played Mr. Goo in Dr. Romantic and its second and third seasons.

One of his hit roles was as Oslo in the Money Heist: Korea, a remake of the Spanish original series. Fans will also recall him as Oogama in Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938. Some of his big-screen roles were in Netflix’s #Alive as a zombie, The Outlaws, and more.

Lee was eliminated during the first quest going up against crossfitter Amotti during the death match.

Park Kwang-jae

Park Kwang-jae is one of the recognizable actors among K-drama fans for his extensive list of on-screen roles in K-dramas. He’s appeared in some of the most popular dramas like the crime thriller Flower of Evil an Voice 4.

Some of his roles include Ko Duk-joon in Revenge of Others and Kwon Yong-deuk in the hit superhero K-drama Moving. For Netflix’s Song of Bandits, he played the role of Heuk-dong. Park recently appeared as a guest character in Disney+’s A Shop For Killers during its finale.

Fans will also remember him from popular movies like Memoir of Murders, The Roundup, and Netflix’s Kill Boksoon.

Based on the results of Physical 100 Season 2, the actor was likely eliminated during the death match quest as he doesn’t appear in the other challenges.

Lee Jae-yoon

One of the stars of the season is actor Lee Jae-yoon. He dazzled the contestants when he arrived thanks to his on-screen work. But the actor joined Physical 100 Season 2 thanks to his background in jiujitsu and for being a fitness enthusiast.

The 39-year-old has made the majority of his career in K-dramas starring in Heartless City, Heart to Heart, Less Than Evil, Watcher, and 2020’s Alice. But devoted K-drama fans will recognize him for his role in the classic teen romance Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-jo.

He played the role of Jung Jae-yi, the brother of the male lead and crush of the female lead. For Physical 100 Season 2, he’s proven himself worthy and won the death match against Kim Nam-wook. He was also picked as one of the main captains for the team quests. His team is in the lead to win Quest 3 and advance to the next challenge.

Physical 100 Season 2 airs new episodes every week. If you’re looking for more about the series, check out our coverage of the first and second season below:

