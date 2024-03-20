Who is Justin Harvey? Physical 100 contestant explained

Physical 100 Season 2 introduced a new cast of contestants, with a few non-Koreans among them — including Justin Harvey. Here’s everything we know about him.

The first season of Physical 100 had a few non-Korean contestants, like bodybuilder Miracle Nelson and model Florian Krapf. For the new season, Netflix kept to a similar style for the contestant pool, adding more national athletes, celebrities, and non-Koreans Emmanuel and Justin Harvey to Physical 100 Season 2.

Harvey entered the competition series hopeful of proving himself worthy of having the best physique —as well as reaching the finale to take home the grand prize. As one of the few non-Koreans, Harvey stands out among the crowd.

But who is he? What’s his background? And what landed him on Physical 100 Season 2? Let’s find out.

Who is Justin Harvey?

Justin Harvey is an actor currently working in South Korea and has appeared in three movies, as well as Physical 100 Season 2.

Physical 100 Season 2 didn’t give Harvey a full introduction as he entered alongside Lee Hyun-jin who is also an actor. The other contestants were impressed by Harvey’s pristine look, with one even commenting, “He reminds me of Kingsman.”

The native South African made his acting debut in The Witch: Part 2, according to his interview with The Korea Herald. He moved to South Korea when he was 24 years old in 2015. He’s currently 33 years old based on the interview. But Harvey originally didn’t pursue acting and went to law school as a safer choice.

A trip to Korea became an indefinite stay and started his path to becoming an actor. He auditioned for the role of Tom in The Witch: Part 2 and was given the role. After receiving the script, he was surprised at how big his character was in the storyline.

“My goal is to be the main lead in a Korean production as a foreigner, speaking in Korean, just like Tang Wei,” Harvey explained in the interview. He credits the Hallyu Wave and Squid Game for making people realize foreign work and actors in lead roles can be incredibly successful.

Unlike most, Harvey can speak Korean incredibly well and often prefers to speak in Korean during interactions. Fans may notice how easy it comes to him while interacting with the other contestants on Physical 100 Season 2.

He initially learned Korean at a language-learning school but didn’t stay long. Instead, he learned on his own and challenged himself by taking classes to learn something new in Korean.

