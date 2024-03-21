Physical 100 fans split by “unbalanced” death match

A problem fans had from Season 1 of Physical 100 has reappeared in Season 2 with many believing the one-on-one death match wasn’t in anyone’s favor.

Physical 100 Season 2 brought back the one-on-one death match as the first quest that eliminated half of the contestant pool. In the first season, fans chastised the producers and contestants for their more unethical methods of securing their win.

Fans saw male contestants go up against women simply for the chance to move on to the next quest. Others felt the death match eliminated contestants before getting to know them and giving them a fair chance.

The quest had the top 50 contestants choose their opponent to take on in one of the three arenas. A bodybuilder could go up against an officer or even a woman. Fans believe the matches weren’t as fair and unbalanced in the overall storyline structure.

When it comes to the first official quest, there were a few interesting matches. But fans didn’t get to see all of them as 50 matches had to take place within one episode. It was no surprise that some of the top 50 took on people they either wanted to challenge or beat to secure their win. One instance was Hong Beom-seok who went up against a K-pop idol.

On Reddit, a fan commented, “You are not (yet) invested in the characters, which makes the 1v1s less interesting than they could have been from the perspective of the viewer.”

“A lot of those 1v1s probably are very entertaining/competitive, but this is wasted because they are trying to fit 50 matches in a single episode.”

Others agreed that the matches and series felt unbalanced because of the influx of eliminations. Also not get to see a majority of the matches between contestants that were first introduced. It was also due to who the matches were between.

To be fair, some of the contestants introduced in the first episode were never seen during the death match becasue they were likely eliminated. The already one-hour runtime of each episode would be even longer if fans saw every match.

Some felt the pre-quest challange didn’t serve as an elimination because it would have been at a disadvantage to some contestants like bodybuilders or actors.

One fan disagreed saying, “Running challenge would be awful for elimination as it clearly is an advantage/disadvantage for some. Especially first elimination – you’d eliminate brute strength. Obviously it’s impossible for the competition to be truly “balanced’.”

