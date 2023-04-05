Emergency NYC Season 2: Everything we know so far

Here’s everything we know about Emergency NYC Season 2, including any Netflix renewal announcements, release date updates, and other news.

Sirens: the sound we hope to never hear, but their blaring gives rise to a need-to-know itch; where are they going, who’s hurt, is someone in trouble, is there a huge fire, what’s happening?

This slightly morbid curiosity behind the work of first responders, paramedics, police officers, and firefighters has inspired several shows and docuseries, whether it’s a classic reality series like Cops or the UK’s extraordinary 24 Hours in A&E.

Emergency NYC is the latest chart-topping, eyeball-grabbing series to hit Netflix, and after binging all eight episodes, viewers may be wondering: will there be a Season 2?

Will there be an Emergency NYC Season 2?

Emergency NYC Season 2 hasn’t been confirmed – but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen.

Whether it’s a reality series like Physical 100, a comedy like Murder Mystery, or an action-packed drama like The Night Agent, any chances of renewal depend on how well something performs on Netflix.

First of all, it needs to get into the Netflix top 10 chart, so Emergency NYC is off to a good start. It’s now a matter of how long it stays there; if the hours racked up by millions of households watching it are high enough, then it could return for Season 2.

There’s definitely demand for it, with one user writing: “#EmergencyNYC is an anxiety and sob-inducing mess. Where is Season 2?”

“Stop what you’re doing and watch Emergency NYC on Netflix. Best documentary series I’ve EVER watched! Highly recommended… can’t wait for Season 2,” another wrote.

Emergency NYC is available to stream on Netflix now. In the meantime, check out our other TV & movie hubs below:

