Is CoryxKenshin in the leaked FNAF trailer?

Five Nights at Freddy’s fans are scouring the internet after a trailer for the game’s upcoming film adaptation leaked online — and rumors claim that YouTube star CoryxKenshin has a cameo in it.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is joining the plethora of other iconic video game IPs getting the Hollywood treatment, with its highly-anticipated movie adaptation set to release in October 2023.

Several details about the widely-beloved horror game franchise’s forthcoming flick are already known, like the fact that Josh Hutcherson of Hunger Games fame is set to play a role, as well as Hackers star Matthew Lillard.

We’ve also seen a few pics from the film’s set, one of the most widely-circulated being a look at the outside of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza place.

Now, fans have gotten another huge peek into the FNAF film after a trailer for the flick leaked online over the weekend.

Fans rejoice after CoryxKenshin appears in leaked FNAF trailer

Although the teaser was quickly taken down (and every available upload thereafter has been subsequently nuked) a fair few fans managed to see it before it was removed, and they say that a huge YouTube star is playing a cameo in the film.

According to fans who saw the trailer, popular horror game YouTuber CoryxKenshin has a small part in the FNAF movie — and people are freaking out about it.

A slew of fans took to Twitter to proclaim their joy about Cory’s supposed involvement in the movie, with one writing: “CoryxKenshin in the FNAF movie. Almost teared up seeing him. I’ll be there opening night.”

This news follows an announcement from Cory in a YouTube video in February, where he claimed he was busy working on “really cool stuff” that he couldn’t announce at the time.

(Topic begins at 1:25)

Although it’s still unclear if this particular project was the FNAF movie, it’s hard not to connect the dots after all the hype that was generated by the leaked trailer.

It would make sense for Cory to play a small part in the movie, considering that his playthroughs of the animatronic horror game series played a huge part in his channel’s growth and are some of Cory’s most popular videos of all time, on top of being a major beloved facet of the FNAF fanbase overall.

Fans also speculated that another major YouTuber known for playing the FNAF games, Markiplier, might be in the film — but Mark gave very little information about this line of questioning, only saying that he “can’t say anything” about whether or not he’s involved in the movie.

For more news and information about the upcoming FNAF film, check out our hub right here at Dexerto.