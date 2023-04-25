Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 3 hints at Genya’s true identity

Demon Slayer Season 3 has revealed one jaw-dropping twist after another. Here’s how the third episode subtly hints at Genya’s true identity.

The fast-paced action and storytelling in Demon Slayer make it popular with viewers. The plot revolves around demon slayers fighting immortal demons to protect humanity. With the “Swordsmith Village Arc” finally airing, the story is gradually taking shape and reaching its final destination.

Demon Slayer is now only a few stops away before it draws to its conclusion. With that in mind, it is no wonder that all the mysteries and secrets will be revealed one by one. When fans see Genya for the first time, he doesn’t necessarily seem evil, but his horrible personality doesn’t match well with his profession.

Article continues after ad

Nonetheless, something about him sticks out like a sore thumb, especially the fact that Genya is the only demon slayer who doesn’t own a sword. Instead, he uses guns to fight. The recent episode ever so subtly hints there’s more to Genya than meets the eye.

Genya’s identity teased in Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 3

Crunchyroll

In the first episode of Swordsmith Village Arc, Tanjiro has no choice but to visit the village to meet Haganezuka to get a new sword. There, he meets Mitsuri and Genya at the hot springs. However, what’s odd is that he finds Genya’s broken tooth, but the latter evades any questions regarding this.

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, while talking with Genya in the third episode, Tanjiro notices that the missing tooth has grown back. Genya again tries to evade Tanjiro’s question, only to find out that the latter has kept the tooth all this while. He soon kicks out Tanjiro, and the scene ends on a funny note. The episode continues, and fans get distracted by the Upper Moon’s attack. However, this brief detail hints at Genya’s true identity.

What is Genya’s true identity?

Viz Media

Genya’s full name is Genya Shinazugawa, and he is the younger brother of the Wind Hashira Sanemi Shinazugawa. They both lose the rest of their family to demons, after which, Sanemi joins the Demon Slayer Corps, leaving Genya behind. Sanemi kills their mother, who has just turned into a demon, to save Genya’s life. However, the young Genya doesn’t understand and cruelly calls him a murderer for taking his mother away from him.

Article continues after ad

Genya believes that Sanemi only joins the Corps and leaves him behind because of the blame he puts on him. Desperately seeking forgiveness from only family, Genya has no choice but to join the Corps to be able to talk with him. However, Sanemi always keeps Genya at arm’s length, constantly reminding him of not being strong enough to survive in this profession.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Knowing he is weak enough to become a demon slayer, Genya consumes the flesh of demons and gains some of their powers. Since he has demon attributes in him, he cannot use breathing techniques, which is why he uses a gun to fight demons.

Article continues after ad

However, what Genya doesn’t know is that Sanemi never once blamed him for what he said in the past. All his actions, including being cruel to him, is to keep him away from the risky job of slaying demons where one can lose their lives any moment.

Demon Slayer can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other TV hubs below:

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 | Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Part 2 | Chainsaw Man Season 2 | BRZRKR movie | Jigokuraku Hell’s Paradise | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 | Sonic the Hedgehog 3 | Invincible Season 2 | Demon Slayer Season 3