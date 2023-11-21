Suicide Squad director David Ayer just came out in support of James Gunn’s upcoming DC reboot, Superman: Legacy.

This caught many fans off guard, given Ayer’s history with both DC Studios and Warner Bros. Pictures. Suicide Squad was an infamously troubled production, and the version of the movie released in 2016 ultimately veered away from Ayer’s original vision.

In the years since then, Ayer has shared a number of behind-the-scenes images of Suicide Squad material that didn’t make it onto the big screen. He’s also backed a fan campaign aimed at getting DC Studios and Warner Bros. to release the so-called “Ayer Cut” of the film.

The “Ayer Cut” was among the first topics Gunn addressed after he was appointed co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios in October 2022, and he indicated that it wasn’t a priority for him. That said, Ayer later revealed that Gunn privately confirmed the project would happen further down the line.

David Ayer surprises fans by backing James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy

Ayer has publicly championed Gunn since then, and had more kind words to say about the filmmaker and studio boss in a recent X post.

“Gunn is the bravest man in Hollywood these days,” Ayer wrote. “He’s taking charge of the hardest ship to captain in this industry.” The filmmaker also said he “can’t wait” to watch Gunn’s next directorial effort, Superman: Legacy, and implored more militant proponents of the “Ayer Cut” to “please chill”. “We make movies. We are entertainers,” Ayer reasoned. “Not elected officials leading a nation.”

Not everyone was won over by Ayer’s statement, though. “The way he treated the previous cast of the DCEU, your cut of Suicide Squad, absolutely butchered the Flash ending and been caught in so many lies told to DC fans I can’t say I’m on board with this ‘captain,'” one X user responded.

“If he was so brave then why hasn’t he released [your] cut?” demanded another. “Seems like more of the usual WB nonsense as always.” “There’s no reason not to release your cut. It’s precisely the argument ‘they’re just movies’ that strengthens the argument,” a third chimed in.

That said, several commenters welcomed Ayer’s support of both Gunn and Superman: Legacy, praising the director for his “very kind and classy” attitude.

Superman: Legacy finds its Lex Luthor

For his part, Gunn is likely oblivious to this latest DC debate, given production on Superman: Legacy continues to ramp up as its July 2025 premiere edges ever closer. Gunn has already filled multiple roles, including Clark Kent / Superman and Lois Lane, who will be portrayed by David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, respectively.

The writer-director has also locked in Superman: Legacy’s Lex Luthor, with X-Men franchise veteran Nicholas Hoult cast as the iconic supervillain in November 2023. Recent reports claim that The Righteous Gemstones star Skyler Gisondo will round out the film’s core ensemble as Jimmy Olsen. However, this remains unconfirmed at this stage.

To find out more about Superman: Legacy, head here, and check out more of our superhero hubs below:

