Suicide Squad director says James Gunn will release “better” cut of his movie

David Ayer has been Tweeting about his ‘Director’s Cut’ of Suicide Squad, stating it’s better than the theatrical version that was released, and claiming that James Gunn has promised the film will “have its time.”

Suicide Squad was released in 2016 to much criticism, the superhero movie – which starred the likes of Will Smith, Margot Robbie, and Jared Leto – scoring a lowly 26% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film was far from a flop, however, with the DC flick grossing nearly $750 million worldwide. A total that 2023 comic book movies like The Flash and Shazam: Fury of the Gods would love to have matched.

Article continues after ad

Since that release – and encouraged by what happened with Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League – writer-director David Ayer has spoken of his own Suicide Squad cut. And if his latest Tweet is to be believed, that version might actually see the light of day.

Suicide Squad director says James Gunn will release “better” cut

In response to the posting of a still of Jared Leto’s Joker on Twitter, David Ayer opened up about the Suicide Squad Director’s Cut.

“My unseen film plays much better than the studio release,” writes Ayer. “The interest in my cut being shown seems real and organic. And [James] Gunn told me it would have its time to be shared.”

Article continues after ad

However, Ayer also says that he understands why the man overseeing DC’s projects at Warner Bros might be hesitant about launching the alternate cut now, stating: “He absolutely deserves to launch his DC universe without more drama about old projects.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Suicide Squad Director’s Cut has “interest from a lot of people”

David Ayer’s open and honest Tweet gets into both the positive and negative reaction to Suicide Squad, with the helmer writing: “There’s a genuine curiosity and interest from a lot of people. And I’m aware there is another group of people that have fun mocking the film.”

Article continues after ad

He also discusses how the fallout from the release has affected him, asking: “Have you ever had an experience in life that didn’t until the way you wanted, that dragged you, that made you rethink everything? I have.”

He ends the statement by writing: “In a way I’m chained to this thing. I’m riding a tiger here and navigating this situation the best I can. Life is a very strange journey.”

For more coverage of the DC movies heading your way – including Blue Beetle, which hits screens next week – click here.