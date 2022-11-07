James Gunn reacts to Snyder Verse and Ayer Cut demands from DC fans

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

James Gunn has responded to DC fans who’ve demanded the release of the Suicide Squad Ayer Cut and – of course – the restoration of the Snyder Verse.

Gunn, the mastermind behind the Guardians of the Galaxy movies and The Suicide Squad, is leaving Marvel to become co-CEO of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran. Together, they’ll (hopefully) shepherd the franchise into a new era of cultural and commercial prosperity.

Ever since the cancelation of Batgirl and Henry Cavill’s return as Superman in Black Adam, speculation over DC’s output has intensified – and, as ever, fans of Zack Snyder are calling for his return.

Gunn isn’t ignoring fans’ demands, though. He’s taken a moment to respond to people and set out his vision for the future.

James Gunn addresses Snyder Verse and Ayer Cut demands from DC fans

In a Twitter thread, Gunn addressed demands from DC fans. “Opened up Twitter at the end of a long, creative weekend to see the many tweets to #SaveLegendsofTomorrow & #ReleaseTheAyerCut & fan support for other DC projects over the years. The majority of these requests were enthusiastic & respectful,” he wrote.

“As the new (& first ever) CEOs of DC Studios, Peter & I think it’s important we acknowledge you, the fans, & let you know we hear your different desires for the pathways forward for DC.

“Although our ability to interact on Twitter has been lessened due to the workload of our new positions, we are listening & open to everything as we embark on this journey, & will continue to do so for the next few years.

“But all our initial focus is on the story going forward, hammering out the new DCU, & telling the Biggest Story Ever Told across multiple films, television shows, & animated projects.

“We invite all of the DC fandoms from across the multiverse – and everyone else as well – into this new universe. We can’t wait to reveal more.”

It’s unclear what the “Biggest Story Ever Told” will entail, but some fans believe the franchise will head towards an adaptation of Crisis on Infinite Earths. As for the Ayer Cut, there’s no sign of it being released any time soon, despite the director himself tweeting the hashtag over the weekend.

If you’re interested in Cavill’s future as Superman, you can find out more about Man of Steel 2 here.