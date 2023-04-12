The Continental John Wick spinoff: Release window, cast, plot, & more

Here’s everything we know about John Wick’s upcoming spinoff, The Continental, a prequel series that will begin streaming on Peacock this year.

John Wick’s rise in popularity currently shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon. Notably, a fourth film hit theaters earlier this year and raked in the series’ best box office numbers to date.

The powers that be carefully read the tea leaves, too, evidenced by two John Wick-branded spinoffs launching in the next year and change. One such project, The Continental, will take place decades before the events of the Keanu Reeves-starring blockbusters.

Ballerina, a spinoff film starring Ana de Armas, will follow a female assassin who trained at the dance school featured in John Wick Chapter 3.

With The Continental scheduled for 2023, here’s a rundown of everything we know about the new miniseries.

At the time of writing, only a launch window has been made public. Peacock confirmed the three-part John Wick event will begin airing on an unspecified date in September 2023.

Here’s the cast set to appear in The Continental

The Flight Attendant’s Colin Woodell will star as a younger version of Ian McShane’s character, Winston.

Other key cast members include Hunger Games’ Ayomide Adegun as a young Charon (played on film by the late Lance Reddick) and Peter Greene as disposal expert Charlie, whose older counterpart was portrayed by David Patrick Kelly.

The following will also round out the cast of characters: Mel Gibson (Cormac), Hubert Point-Du Jour (Miles), Ben Robson (Frankie), Mishel Prada (KD), Nhung Kate (Yen), and Jessica Allain (Lou),

Trailers for John Wick’s The Continental spinoff

Peacock has unleashed one trailer, thus far, which comes in the form of a 50-second teaser. This stylized first look sets the tone of the series, yet offers little else in the way of concrete details.

Still, it’s a teaser that fans may want to watch more than once.

What’s known about The Continental’s setting and plot

Peacock’s The Continental miniseries will explore 1970s New York City in the John Wick universe. Those who tune in can expect to learn about the origins of the eponymous, assassin-friendly hotel.

However, further details regarding the overarching narrative and its cast of characters presently remain under wraps.