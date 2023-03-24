What happens to Charon in John Wick 4? Fate of Lance Reddick’s Concierge explained

Charon has had a major role to play across the first three John Wick movies, with Lance Reddick’s Concierge overseeing the comings and goings at the Continental. But what happens to the late actor’s character in Chapter 4?

The entertainment world was rocked by the death of Lance Reddick last week. The esteemed actor was best-known for two roles – playing Cedric Daniels in The Wire, and as Concierge Charon in the John Wick movies. On TV, Reddick also played recurring characters in the likes of Oz, Fringe, and Bosch, while his movie credits include White House Down, The Guest, and Godzilla vs Kong.

The preview screening of John Wick: Chapter 4 Dexerto attended happened after Lance Reddick had passed away, and there was a sharp intake of breath from the entire audience when he first appeared onscreen. With his death so recent, you could feel the sadness in the room.

Reddick’s Charon is an integral part of the John Wick universe, so here’s how his emotional storyline plays out in Chapter 4. Meaning BEWARE OF SPOILERS AHEAD…

What happens to Charon in John Wick 4?

The film begins with The Marquis condemning The Continental. Then blowing the hotel up. He tells Winston – The Manager – that: “You are no longer New York. You are nothing. You are excommunicado.”

The Marquis then adds: “As such, we no longer need the services of a concierge,” and proceeds to shoot Charon. As stated earlier, the emotion could be felt in the cinema – a moment of collective grief.

Before he dies, Charon says to Winston: “It’s been an honour, my friend.” To which Winston responds: “It should have been me.” And with that, Charon slips away.

Why The Concierge might return

But that might not be the last we see of Lance Reddick as the character. Charon was announced as part of spin-off movie Ballerina late last year, with Lance Reddick again playing the character.

Most of that movie is already in the can, so depending on how those involved feel about including footage of the actor, audiences may yet see Reddick play the Concierge one last time.

But if that isn’t the case, John Wick: Chapter 4 is a moving way for him to depart, as later in the film – when discussing what should go on Charon’s gravestone – Winston simply states: “Friend – that’s what he was above all else. A friend.”

John Wick: Chapter 4 is in cinemas now