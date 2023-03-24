There’s a new dog in John Wick: Chapter 4, that plays a pretty prominent role in the action sequel. But does this canine survive until the very end? Read on if you need that information before deciding whether to watch the movie.

The John Wick saga began with the death of the title character’s wife. Followed by the death of his dog, a cold-blooded kill that sends John on a murderous rampage that has now played out over four films and counting.

Knowledge of that doggy death put some canine-lovers off watching the original movie. And with a new ‘best friend’ joining the John Wick ensemble, we’re going to help those who feel the same way make an informed decision on watching this sequel.

Below we’ll therefore be detailing if the dog dies in John Wick: Chapter 4. So BEWARE OF CANINE SPOILERS AHEAD…

Who is the dog in John Wick: Chapter 4?

The new dog in John Wick: Chapter 4 is a Belgian Malinois. The animal doesn’t have a name, with production notes simply calling the canine “faithful accomplice.”

The dog is accomplice to a character called ‘The Tracker,’ who is also known as Mr. Nobody, and played by Canadian actor Shamier Anderson.

Five dogs played the role at different points in the movie, with Anderson explaining: “I had to be with the dogs every day. Each one had a different personality, energy, and skill set. One dog did the tugging, another fetched. Not only did I get acquainted with them, I worked to understand their energy and build a believable relationship.”

Does the dog die in John Wick 4?

No, the dog does not die in John Wick 4. That’s despite the animal essentially being an extension of The Tracker has he hunts down his prey, and therefore almost constantly in danger.

“We wanted to seamlessly fit the dog into the story,” says director Chad Stahelski of the canine, “and not just have it do stunts and attacks. We loved the idea of a character who was literally tracking and could smell Wick.”

The dog comes close to being killed in Chapter 4, but survives every close shave, with the title character even coming to his aid during one particularly dramatic sequence.

He also brings humor to proceedings, chomping down on a character’s nuts during one scene, before then peeing on his head. Good boy!

John Wick: Chapter 4 is in cinemas now – you can read our review of the movie here, while you can find the rest of our coverage here.