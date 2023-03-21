John Wick 4: Who is the Marquis? Bill Skarsgård’s character explained

Bill Skarsgård delivers a memorable turn in John Wick: Chapter 4, playing the film’s villain – but who is the Marquis? Here’s everything we know about this brand-new character.

The fourth installment in the John Wick franchise punches and kicks its way into cinemas this week. Here’s the film’s official synopsis…

A new day is dawning in Wick’s world: new rules, new ideas, and new management, as personified by The High Table’s sadistic frontman, Marquis. But now, win or lose, Wick has a way out: challenge the Marquis to single combat. If Wick prevails, the Table will honor its word and Wick will no longer have a target on his back. Whatever the fateful outcome, John Wick knows that he left a good life behind a long time ago.

New movie means new villain, with Bill Skarsgård playing antagonist the Marquis in John Wick 4. Here’s what we know about his character.

John Wick 4: Who is the Marquis?

The Marquis is The High Table’s new emissary, and he wants John Wick to pay for his actions.

As the film’s production notes explain, “The Marquis relishes his deadly duties – way too much. His scorched-earth approach to finding Wick, along with his sadism and underestimation of Winston and, of course, Wick, may lead to the tables being turned on the Marquis.”

Bill Skarsgård has his own take on the character, stating: “The Marquis has an agenda. He is a very powerful spokesman for The Table and is clear why John Wick must die. This is about rules, consequences, and maintenance of order. He is a villain who believes he’s the hero of his own story.”

And he doesn’t take any prisoners, with Skarsgård adding: “He’s off his leash, which means he can implement whatever he wants and whatever he thinks is necessary to get the job done.”

Why Bill Skarsgård was cast as the Marquis

Bill Skarsgård is best known for playing Pennywise across both It movies, but the Marquis is a very different kind of villain.

“We needed and actor who could go for it,” says Chapter 4 director Chad Stahelski, “and that’s Bill.”

Co-writer Michael Finch elaborates on that, stating: “The Marquis is one of the most loathsome characters in the four movies. In casting the role, we wanted to go with someone who could convey youthful punk-like qualities, and who could express a fake formalism and politeness at the same time. We want audiences to hate him.”

John Wick: Chapter 4 hits screens this Friday, March 24, 2023.

