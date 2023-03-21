Does John Wick 4 have a post-credits scene?

John Wick Chapter 4 hits screens this week, but does the action sequel have a post-credits scene? Read on to find out if you have to stick around to the very end.

John Wick is the action franchise that keeps giving, with the movies getting longer, and more successful, with each installment. And even spawning a forthcoming spinoff movie.

Chapter 4 is released worldwide this Friday, with the following synopsis: “John Wick uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.”

Article continues after ad

It comes with a punishing run-time of nearly three hours. But does it also come with a post-credits scene? Read on to find out…

Does John Wick Chapter 4 have a post-credits scene?

Yes, John Wick: Chapter 4 has a post-credits scene. It does not have a mid-credits scene so there’s only one sequence to stick around for, and it comes at the very end of the credits.

We won’t spoil what happens in the scene here, but it’s worth waiting for, as rather than being a callback or gag, it is rooted in plot. And sets wheels in motion for a potential future instalment.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Do the other John Wick movies have post-credits scenes?

The first three John Wick movies do not have post-credits scenes. The original John Wick ends with John (Keanu Reeves) killing everyone connected with the death of his dog, adopting a pit bull puppy, and living to fight another day.

Article continues after ad

John Wick: Chapter 2 concludes with John going on the run with that dog just as news of him becoming excommunicado rings out via mobile phones all over New York City.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum ends with John being shot by Continental concierge Winston (Lance Reddick) and falling off a roof. Only to survive that fall and teaming up with the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) to take on the High Table. All of them end before the credits roll.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is released on March 24, 2023, when we’ll also be posting a more detailed explanation of what happens in that post-credits scene.

Article continues after ad

For more on the franchise before then, you can read our ranking of the first three films here, movies to watch if you like John Wick here, and reasons for the director taking a break in advance of Chapter 5 here.