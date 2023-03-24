John Wick: Chapter 4 is in cinemas now, and the action sequel features an intriguing post-credits scene, so read on if you want to know how the action sequel sets up the potential future of the franchise.

John Wick returns for his fourth – and by far longest – celluloid outing this week, and you can read our review of the new movie here.

The film’s official synopsis is as follows: “A new day is dawning in Wick’s world: new rules, new ideas, and new management, as personified by The High Table’s sadistic frontman, Marquis. But now, win or lose, Wick has a way out: challenge the Marquis to single combat. If Wick prevails, the Table will honor its word and Wick will no longer have a target on his back. Whatever the fateful outcome, John Wick knows that he left a good life behind a long time ago.“

The film is in cinemas now, so we’re going to delve into what happens at very end of the movie, so BEWARE OF SPOILERS AHEAD…

What happens at the end of John Wick: Chapter 4?

John Wick dies at the end of John Wick: Chapter 4. Having battled armies of assassins at the Arc de Triomphe, and on the 222 steps of the Rue Foyatier, Wick makes it to his final destination, the Sacré-Coeur Basilica.

There he participates in a duel with The Marquis, which he seems to lose, but ultimately wins when John shoots his opponent dead. But that victory is short-lived, because as he ascends the steps, Wick stumbles, sits, and apparently expires.

We then see his friends Winston and the Bowery King standing over John’s grave, which is next to his wife Helen’s. Suggesting John Wick is dead. Though even if that remains true, it might not be the end of the story.

What happens in the John Wick 4 post-credits scene?

There is no mid-credit scene at the end of John Wick 4, but there is a post-credit scene that sets up a potential sequel.

The sequence in question sees Caine (Donnie Yen) visiting his daughter Mia (Aimee Kwan) at the Music Academy where she studies.

Unfortunately Akira (Rina Sawayana) blames Caine for the death of her father Shimazu (Hiroyuki Sanada). So as he approaches Mia with a big smile on his face, Akira pulls a knife, ready to take revenge by killing him. The screen then cuts to black, meaning we won’t know if she fails or succeeds in her mission unless John Wick: Chapter 5 happens at a later date, and pushes ahead with Akira’s story…

John Wick: Chapter 4 is in cinemas now. For more on the franchise, you can read our ranking of the films here, movies to watch if you like John Wick here, and reasons for the director taking a break in advance of Chapter 5 here.