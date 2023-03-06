How long is John Wick Chapter 4? Epic run-time explained

John Wick Chapter 4 is soon to hit screens, and now we know the epic length of the action sequel, plus why it’s clocking in at such an potentially butt-numbing run-time.

John Wick: Chapter 4 releases at the end of this month, with the likes of Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, Scott Adkins, Natalia Tena, and Clancy Brown joining Keanu Reeves in this new instalment.

Chad Stahelski again directs from a script by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, with the official synopsis as follows: “John Wick uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.”

JW4 is also the longest movie in the series, so here’s everything we know about that incredible run-time.

How long is John Wick Chapter 4?

John Wick: Chapter 4 clocks in at 2 hours and 49 minutes. That’s a massive 169-minutes, including credits.

To put it in context, the first JW movie was a tight 101-minutes. John Wick: Chapter 2 expanded the universe, and ran to 122-minutes. Third instalment John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum had a longer title and a longer run-time, checking out at 131-minutes.

But John Wick: Chapter 4 dwarfs them all, with that run-time making it 2023’s longest blockbuster thus far. And at this time we can’t see much that will beat it.

JW4 longer because it’s “a bigger movie”

While speaking to Collider about the the nearly three hours of JW, Chad Stahelski said: “Hopefully, it won’t feel the longest of all the movies.”

Stahelski continues: “We wrote a longer movie. We wrote a bigger movie. We wrote a longer script. We wrote at least a third more scenes than the last one. We expect it to be more. We’ve always expected it to be more. And I think the test, or at least what we’re judging ourselves by, is if it’s worth it with how we executed what we want it to be more of or not? I think the answer’s yes.

“If I watched it and I start looking at my watch I know it’s time to cut. But I don’t look at my watch in this. So I feel pretty good where it’s at.”

John Wick: Chapter 4 hits screens worldwide on March 24, 2023. In the meantime you can check out our ranking of the first three JW movies here.