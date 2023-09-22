When is The Continental set? John Wick timeline explained

The new John Wick prequel show, The Continental, has premiered, but fans are wondering when it takes place in the John Wick timeline.

It’s been almost 10 years since the world was introduced to lethal assassin/avid dog lover that is John Wick.

First premiering in 2014, the franchise — which now consists of four films — has followed John (played by Keanu Reeves) as he mercilessly mow down any enemy who stands in his way as he has to constantly fight to stay alive.

Article continues after ad

As the fourth film dropped this year and fans eagerly await the fifth chapter, they can tune into the John Wick sequel show that’s premiering soon. But, when does the spin-off occur and how does it fit into the time? Here’s everything we know.

Article continues after ad

When does The Continental take place in the John Wick timeline?

The Continental is set in the 1970s, which is about four decades before the events of the first film.

Though no exact date has been revealed, based on the clothes and music shown in the trailer, plus an interview with Lionsgate Television chairman Kevin Beggs who revealed the show will acknowledge the infamous 1975 sanitation strike, it’s safe to say the show takes place somewhere between 1975 and 1977.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The John Wick’s movies also don’t have an exact date for when they occurred, so most fans assume the events happened in 2014, the same year it premiered.

However, the franchise’s director, Chad Stahelski, solidified the films’ collective timeline during an interview with Collider stating, “Well, we figured the first three movies almost happened in like a week, week and a half, somewhere in there That’s my version, I think Keanu’s is a little different, and I think this is like six months later. So within a year, I think it all happens. I would say almost within 7 to 8 months.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Though The Continental will take place so far before the John Wick franchise, the titular character probably won’t be referenced at all, but this will give fans a chance to see how the assassin world works outside of John and make the franchise’s universe a whole lot bigger.

The Continental will premiere on September 22 through Peacock. In the meantime, check out our other John Wick coverage below:

John Wick: Chapter 4 review | Is John Wick true? | Killa explained | Ranking the movies | Is there a post-credits scene? | Marquis explained | Ballerina cameo | How long is Chapter 4? | Caine explained | Potential Chapter 5 | What happens to Charon? | 13 Best John Wick kills | Post-credit scene explained | Does the dog die? | Keanu Reeves on emotional ending | Is Chapter 5 streaming? | Movies to watch if you like JW | Will there be a Chapter 5? | Ballerina spinoff

Article continues after ad