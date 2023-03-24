John Wick 4: Keanu Reeves explains emotional ending

With John Wick: Chapter 4 now in cinemas, star Keanu Reeves has opened up about the sequel’s emotional climax.

John Wick is currently murdering rival assassins in cinemas all over the planet. The eagerly anticipated sequel hit cinemas today, meaning chatter is already turning to the film’s ending, and what that might mean for the future of the franchise.

You can read an explanation of the action-packed and ultimately pretty emotional finale here, and details of the film’s unexpected post-credits scene here.

But now the film is out, star Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski are also going on the record regarding the film’s powerful climax. So BEWARE OF SPOILERS AHEAD…

Keanu Reeves on the death of John Wick

John Wick dies at the end of Chapter 4. It looks like he expires on the steps of the Sacré-Coeur Basilica, while the scene that follows takes place at his grave. Meaning, until the filmmakers need to resurrect the character for Chapter 5 – or spinoff Ballerina – John Wick is done.

When asked about the reason for this monumental decision, Keanu Reeves says he and director Chad Stahelski felt that the sequel needed to be about death.

“We had the opportunity because of the audience [response to] Chapter Three, and we were like, ‘What was the Why?'” Reeves tells The Hollywood Reporter. “And when Chad and I were talking, the Why? was death – and it was John Wick’s death. For him to get his peace, or freedom, in a way… that was the reason to make the movie. It can’t just be, ‘Let’s do another one.’ It was really about death, or a way of dying. We were really inspired by the Hagakure.”

Stahelski says that Japanese code of ethics heavily influenced the narrative, adding: “We kind of took the way of dying – or the way we live well to die well – as the theme.”

Reeves even cites the character’s death scene as his favorite moment in the movie, telling THR: “If I just looked at from [the perspective of] John – John Wick – maybe him at the end on the stairs. When he says ‘Helen.’ That, for me, after like eight years of playing the role and after shooting the [massive fight on the previous set of stairs], that part that was [a poignant link] to the past.”

