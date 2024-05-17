TV & Movies

John Wick Caine spin-off: Everything we know about the upcoming movie

Christopher Baggett
Caine and John Wick from John Wick: Chapter 4Lionsgate

Fans of the John Wick franchise have gotten a big surprise in the form of a new spin-off focusing on Donnie Yen’s blind assassin, Caine.

The new film, which does not yet have a title, will follow the former assassin and friend of John Wick’s who was introduced in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Though he’s a terrifying antagonist in John Wick: Chapter 4, Caine ends the film on good terms with the world-class former assassin, seemingly leaving New York to return to a peaceful retirement.

Read on to learn everything we know about the upcoming Caine spin-off, including the release date, cast, and plot.

Is there a Caine spin-off release date?

The Caine spin-off does not currently have a release date.

The film will begin shooting in Hong Kong in 2025. Director Chad Stahelski, who helmed all four John Wick films, is developing the film.

This project marks the seventh live-action endeavor of the franchise, preceded by four John Wick films and a Peacock streaming series, The Continental.

The first spinoff film, John Wick Presents: Ballerina, will be released pm June 6, 2025. The film stars Ana de Armas, Anjelica Houston, and Gabriel Byrne and is set after John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

Caine spin-off cast speculation

The only actor currently confirmed for the Caine spin-off is actor Donnie Yen.

Yen was an important figure in the formation of the Caine character for John Wick: Chapter 4 and fought for the character to be reworked to avoid stereotypes. The original concept for Caine was a more stereotypical kung-fu master who dressed in traditional Chinese attire with a traditional Chinese name.

Yen instead wanted a more modern take on a Chinese hitman, helping to flesh out Caine’s character and demeanor. The result was a modern update to the myth of the blind swordsman, which resonated with John Wick: Chapter 4 fans.

Donnie Yen as Caine in John Wick: Chapter 4Lionsgate
Caine is returning for his own John Wick universe spin-off film.

In a statement for the film’s announcement, Yen said, “The reason these films resonate so deeply is because, like myself, Chad, Basil and Erica push themselves to create action, fights and stunts that are not only thrilling, inventive and artistic, but also expressive of character, story and emotion. Caine is an incredible character with a haunted past, and I am excited to return to the role.”

Of course, a major point of speculation is whether John Wick himself, as portrayed by Keanu Reeves, will make an appearance. Though Wick’s story appeared to reach a definitive end with John Wick: Chapter 4, there is always the potential for a major surprise or even a flashback.

Reeves will next reprise the role for the upcoming prequel/spin-off John Wick Presents Ballerina. John Wick: Chapter 5 is reportedly in very early development.

Caine spin-off plot theories

The plot of the Caine spin-off is not known, but a John Wick: Chapter 4 post-credits scene may hint at the potential story.

The ending of John Wick: Chapter 4 sees Caine freed from his obligations to The High Table. The post-credits scene sees Caine return to Paris, where he is confronted by Akira, whose father he had killed earlier in the film.

Rina Sawayama in John Wick 4Lionsgate Films
Akira is last seen attempting to kill Caine, but viewers will have to wait and see what happens next.

Though Caine is freed from the life of the assassin, it is possible that the spin-off will follow beats much like the original John Wick film, with Caine forced to toe the line between a life of freedom and his old life in order to survive.

Is there a John Wick Caine spin-off trailer?

There is not currently a trailer for the Caine spin-off. We will update this section as soon as one is released.

We’ll have more on the upcoming John Wick: Caine spin-off as it becomes available. In the meantime, you can learn about other upcoming TV and movies like The Boys Season 4, Twisted Metal Season 2, and Deadpool & Wolverine.

