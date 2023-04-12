The Continental trailer reveals first look at action-packed John Wick prequel

Do enjoy your stay at The Continental: the first trailer for Peacock’s new John Wick prequel “event” has just dropped.

It all started with some clueless Russian goons killing a man’s dog and stealing his car. Little did they know they’d just ruined the day of John Wick, the “Baba Yaga”, the assassin who people send to kill the Boogeyman.

Its potent mix of Keanu Reeves, puppy vengeance, and pulse-pounding, kinetic action spawned a blockbusting franchise. Chapter 4 hit cinemas in March, and not only has it grossed more than $270 million worldwide, but some hold it as the best in the series.

However, the latest entry did have somewhat of a finality to it, so there’s spinoffs on the way; namely, a Ballerina movie starring Ana de Armas and The Continental, a prequel series on Peacock following a young Winston’s rise in the assassins’ hotel.

The Continental trailer teases John Wick prequel

Check out the first trailer for The Continental below:

The trailer is less than a minute long, more providing a taste of the show’s tone than any narrative teases. Set to Donna Summer’s ‘I Feel Love’, we see bloodied clothes being carried away, lots of guns, a glimpse of a rooftop fight, and Colin Woodell as Winston, played by Ian McShane in the films.

The official synopsis reads: “The three-part event series will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970’s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind.

“Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.”

The Continental will be available to stream on Peacock in September 2023. Meanwhile, check out our other John Wick coverage here.