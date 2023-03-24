John Wick 4 ending explained: How climax sets up Chapter 5

John Wick: Chapter 4 punched and kicked its way into screens today, so we’re examining what happens at the end of the movie, and how that potentially sets up Chapter 5.

The new John Wick movie released today, with the following synopsis: “A new day is dawning in Wick’s world: new rules, new ideas, and new management, as personified by The High Table’s sadistic frontman, Marquis. But now, win or lose, Wick has a way out: challenge the Marquis to single combat. If Wick prevails, the Table will honor its word and Wick will no longer have a target on his back. Whatever the fateful outcome, John Wick knows that he left a good life behind a long time ago.”

We’ve previously reviewed the movie, giving it four stars out of five. While we’ve also ranked all four John Wick flicks from worst-to-best.

But what of the film’s ending? Chapter 4 goes to some unexpected places, which sets up something equally unexpected at the end. As we examine those narrative decisions, we’re going into detail, so BEWARE OF MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD…

John Wick 4 ending explained

In John Wick: Chapter 4, the Marquis sends both Cain and the Tracker to hunt and kill the John, as well as pretty much every assassin in Paris.

John – just about – survives, making it to the Sacré-Coeur Basilica for his duel with the Marquis. Wick wins, killing his opponent. But our hero also sustains a fatal wound.

So as he walks down the Basilica’s steps, John Wick slumps to the ground, and dies. While the next scene finds his friends standing at his grave. So if we are to believe that John Wick really is dead, then a sequel could only feature the character via flashback.

How Chapter 4 sets up Chapter 5

John Wick will return however, as we know that Keanu Reeves has a cameo as the character in forthcoming spinoff movie Ballerina.

As for this central franchise, Chapter 4 features a post-credits scene that potentially sets up the future. As during the movie, Shimazu (Hiroyuki Sanada) is killed by Cain (Donnie Yen).

Shimazu’s daughter Akira (Rina Sawayama) is none-too-pleased with this, so the post-credits scene sees her approach Cain with a knife. The screen cuts to black before we can see how this altercation plays out.

But with Akira now as desperate for revenge as John once was, Chapter 4 ends by shifting the focus onto her in any potential Chapter 5…

John Wick: Chapter 4 is in cinemas now, while you can find more about the movie here.