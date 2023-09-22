The Continental: All actors & characters

As the first episode of The Continental premieres, here’s your guide to all the actors and characters you need to know.

The Continental — the spin-off mini series set in the John Wick franchise — has just premiered its first action-packed episode.

The show retraces the origin of The Continental Hotel, a safe ground for murderers and assassins which only has one rule: no business shall be conducted on its grounds.

But, before you dive back into the John Wick-inspired world, check out this list of all the actors and characters in The Continental.

Contents

The Continental cast and characters

The official synopsis for the series reads: “In an alternate history 1970s, the series follows Winston Scott as he came to his position as proprietor of the New York branch of ‘The Continental’ chain of hotels, safe havens for legal assassins on the grounds of which no business may ever take place.

“It explores variations on real-world events, including the Winter of Discontent and the American Mafia’s rise to economic power.”

Winston Scott: Colin Woodell

Peacock

Colin Woodell plays Winston Scott, the young version of the same character seen in the John Wick franchise. Winston is a suave, cocky womanizer who seemingly has little to no interest in the complex criminal underworld.

But, he’s thrust into the world when his brother, Frankie, makes some enemies with the wrong people, especially the Continental Hotel’s current manager, Cormac.

Woodell is a dedcorated TV actor as he’s appeared in series such as The Originals, Designated Survivor, and The Flight Attendant.

Charon: Ayomide Adegun

Peacock

Ayomide Adegun plays Charon, an assistant in the Continental Hotel’s hierarchy who is seen as The Continental’s concierge in the John Wick franchise. As he’s not in his known position yet, Charon answers directly to Cormac, but, when Winston asks Charon to become his man on the inside, he’s forced to make a difficult choice.

The Continental marks Adegun’s first TV acting gig and he’s set to make his film debut later this year in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Cormac: Mel Gibson

Peacock

Mel Gibson plays Cormac, the manager of the Continental Hotel and a ruthless servant of the High Table who will do anything to keep himself in power.

Gibson is a controversial actor who has had a lengthy career as he’s appeared in such works as Lethal Weapon, The Patriot, and Signs.

The Adjudicator: Katie McGrath

Peacock

Katie McGrath plays The Ajudicator, the main antagonist from John Wick 3 who functions as the spokesperson for the High Table.

McGrath is a beloved actress who is best known for her roles as Morgana Pendragon in Merlin and Lena Luthor in Supergirl.

Charlie: Peter Greene

Peacock

Peter Greene plays Charlie, a John Wick franchise character who was seen cleaning up John’s house after a minor home invasion and assassination attempt along with his clean up crew.

Greene is best known for his role as Dorian Tyrell in The Mask, but has appeared in other works like The Bounty Hunter and Chicago PD.

Hansel and Gretel: Mark Musashi and Marina Mazepa

Peacock

Mark Musashi and Marina Mazepa play Hansel and Gretel, a pair of assassins who answer directly to Cormac and the High Table.

Musashi is a stuntman who has done voiceover for a bunch of video games, but The Continental marks his live-action acting debut. And Mazepa is an experienced actress who has appeared in works such as Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City and The Girl In the Woods.

The Continental Episode 1 is currently streaming on Peacock. You can check out our other John Wick coverage below:

