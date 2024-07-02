When is Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 1 out? Full release schedule

The popular drama anime Oshi no Ko is coming back with its Season 2 – here’s when the first episode of the new season will be out.

Oshi no Ko Season 2 is one of the most highly anticipated anime in 2024. It’ll premiere this year in Summer 2024, picking up where the first season left off.

Oshi no Ko tells the story of a teenage idol, Ai Hoshino, and how she’s murdered after secretly giving birth to her twins. Unbeknownst to her, her kids – Aqua and Ruby – are reincarnations of her two fans. The anime show delves into the mystery of their reincarnation and their biological father who conspired in Ai’s death.

The first season ended without any of these questions being answered. Thus, fans have been eagerly waiting for Season 2 to find out who Aqua and Ruby’s father is and why he betrayed Ai.

When is the first episode of Oshi no Ko Season 2 out?

Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 1 will be released on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

The second season is listed for 13 episodes, which is two more than Season 1. The episodes will be released weekly and will end in September before the Fall 2024 season starts.

The Oshi no Ko Season 2 full release schedule is as follows:

Episode 1: July 3, 2024

Episode 2: July 10, 2024

Episode 3: July 17, 2024

Episode 4: July 24, 2024

Episode 5: July 31, 2024

Episode 6: August 7, 2024

Episode 7: August 14, 2024

Episode 8: August 21, 2024

Episode 9: August 28, 2024

Episode 10: September 4, 2024

Episode 11: September 11, 2024

Episode 12: September 18, 2024

Episode 13: September 25, 2024

However, ahead of its official release on July 3, Season 2’s first episode has already debuted through an advanced screening in Tokyo on June 30. There’ll be another special screening on July 6 at Anime Expo 2024 where the first two episodes will be released.

What time are Oshi no Ko Season 2 episodes released?

Oshi no Ko Season 2 episodes will be released at 11 pm JST in Japan and 7 am PST in the United States every week. The episodes will be released exclusively on HIDIVE.

Oshi no Ko Season 2 episodes will be released globally at the following times:

10:00 am Eastern Time

03:00 pm British Time

04:00 pm European Time

07:30 pm Indian Time

10:00 pm Philippines Time

How many episodes are in Oshi no Ko Season 2?

Oshi no Ko Season 2 will have 13 episodes.

Doga Kobo

This upcoming anime sequel will adapt the 2.5D Stage Play Arc. It’s the fifth and longest arc of the manga so far. The arc focuses on the preparation and opening night of the theater adaptation of the popular Tokyo Blade manga.

After learning Ai met their biological father at the Lala Lai Theatrical Company, Aqua joins their production of Tokyo Blade. Joining him in the cast are his pretend girlfriend Akane Kurokawa and childhood friend Kana Arima.

Another popular actor – Taiki Himekawa – is joining them and will later go on to play a major role in the story. Aside from him, side characters like Abiko Samejima, Sumiaki Raida, and Go will also appear in Season 2.

